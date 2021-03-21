People Are Convinced This Clip Proves Noelle Robinson From 'RHOA' Is Pregnant

Last week's episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta has fans really, really confused. In a clip that shows Noelle Robinson and her mom, Cynthia Bailey , at Cynthia and Mike's wedding, some viewers thought that Noelle's tummy looked noticeably rounder. We only see Noelle for about one second, but that second of footage has exploded into intense speculation that 21-year-old Noelle is pregnant.

"Catching up on the latest episode of RHOA and bravo is messy for catching Noelle’s pregnant belly?!?! That’s not college weight, that’s all in one spot and if I didn’t know who had the stomach, I’d have immediately just assumed the person was pregnant," someone tweeted .

Is Noelle Robinson pregnant?

Neither Noelle Robinson nor Cynthia Bailey have confirmed or denied Noelle being pregnant — and this is the only public footage of her that shows her with what some are considering a bump. On her Instagram, the only photo Noelle posted in October 2020 (the month her mom got married) doesn't depict her as obviously pregnant (she has a flat tummy), and a month later, Noelle posted a photo of her partying (and drinking) with a group for her 21st birthday. She also doesn't look pregnant there, either.

While it's obviously not okay to be speculating over whether or not someone is pregnant or just really bloated, fans are just admittedly really confused. "IS NOELLE PREGNANT OR BLOATED??????" one person posted on Twitter, hoping to get some answers.

But Twitter didn't give any answers. In fact, nobody on RHOA has addressed the footage and what it means.

Can’t believe noelle is pregnant and they just slid past it so quickly #RHOA — Chan (@pinklibragirl) March 16, 2021 Source: Twitter

There’s a scene where noelle either hella bloated or pregnant #rhoa — Princess Diana 🦋 (@CourtneyDWalker) March 15, 2021 Source: Twitter

And if Noelle really is pregnant, who is the father of the child? Noelle announced back in December 2020 that she's single, and has been for a few months. Per Bravo, she had broken up with her girlfriend, Alexis Powell. In Season 12, Noelle came out as sexually fluid. The two had been "romantically involved" since August 2018.

On March 21, Cynthia posted a quote that reads, "Control how you respond to things sent to destroy your peace," and wrote in her caption, "When you recognize what's going on, you can flip the script and own the power of the moment. Remember, nothing can steal your peace. You have to make the choice to give it away..." Could this be related to the footage of Noelle?

Source: Instagram

While the clip hasn't exactly made tabloids or anything, it might still be bothersome to both Cynthia and Noelle that either a) Bravo aired footage they weren't supposed to, if Noelle really was pregnant, or b) it's just an unflattering angle and maybe Noelle just had a lot of wedding cake (it happens!).

Rumors about Cynthia herself being pregnant on her wedding day began circulating after The Shade Room posted a clip from the wedding that showed Mike dancing with Cynthia. Fans commented on the video, saying she kind of looked pregnant or bloated. Cynthia never did respond to the chatter, and it seems like she probably wasn't pregnant. During quarantine, she did post how she'd been craving junk food and joked about having a "quarantine baby."