Porsha Williams Is Finally Able to Film 'RHOA' in Her and Ex Simon Guobadia's Home The Bravo star's estranged husband filed a restraining order temporarily blocking her from filming episodes for 'RHOA.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 27 2024, 5:05 p.m. ET

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has taken longer to air than it takes to get around the renowned city during rush hour. In November 2024, Bravo finally gave us a taste of the new season (literally, the scene only lasted a few moments), and it's clear that Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's divorce is just one of the drama-filled moments we can expect to see pan out. We've been covering Porsha and Simon's divorce since she filed for divorce in February 2024.

So, it was wild to see one of their court cases play out on the screen. We previously reported that Simon filed a restraining order against Porsha, temporarily barring her from filming RHOA in their home and affecting her livelihood. Thankfully, the Bravolebrity provided a positive update about filming in her house. Unfortunately, the victory isn't the end of Porsha and Simon's drama.



Porsha Williams was granted permission to film 'RHOA' in her house in future seasons.

In November 2024, Porsha attended Bravo Fan Fest in Miami. During the event, fans were given a sneak peek into her and Simon's divorce proceedings. The clip shows Porsha explaining to her divorce attorney, Randy Kessler, whom she worked with when she divorced Kordell Stewart. After the scene aired, she shared that she discussed the drama on the Fan Fest panel.

Porsha told the audience she received some good news regarding her divorce. In early November 2024, a judge ruled in her favor to film inside the home the couple purchased together when they married in 2022. She said the victory was something she had been striving for, noting, "You can't be a Real Housewife without a house."

Porsha also told People that the judge granted her temporary possession of the couple’s home.

“God is good,” she said. “You know, Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior, has never let me down. And at the end of the day, you know, people are gonna take their shots, people are gonna try to speak on your future and what it is, but it's already written, baby. You can't mess that up. It is what it is." Porsha continued: “You just gotta stay strong and just know that the next day can be better than your current day."

Porsha suggested Simon may have sent their home into foreclosure had she not filed for divorce.

While Porsha was delighted about her victory against Simon, her comment on RHOA didn't sit well with her future ex-husband. In the Season 16 preview, she shared that money was a significant reason for filing for divorce. Porsha revealed she divorced Simon to "protect assets,” such as the $7 million home they purchased 50/50. She claimed that she worried she would receive unexpected financial issues through her and Simon's marriage, including foreclosure.

Soon after Porsha's comments circulated, Simon quickly clapped back in Baller Alert's remarks after the outlet posted the clip. He wrote that, despite her fears about his finances, their prenuptial agreement already covered and protected their respective financial information.

“Meanwhile, our prenup contains our respective confidential financial information,” Simon said. "I never recklessly [hurt] anyone's finances, but mine ended up in court documents. Please make this make sense."

Simon's response to Porsha's foreclosure allegations came after he filed a defamation lawsuit against her for allegedly making "false and defamatory statements" on social media implying he "suffers from erectile dysfunction." He alleged the post caused "significant harm” to his “personal and professional reputation, subjected him to public ridicule, and inflicted severe emotional distress.”