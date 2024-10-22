NeNe Leakes's Son, Brentt, Says He Is "Forever Changed" After Receiving a Heart Transplant

Article continues below advertisement

On Oct. 21, Brentt, 25, shared that he received a heart transplant earlier this year after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Here's what we know.

Brentt Leakes praised his mother NeNe Leakes for supporting him through his July 2024 heart transplant.

In an Oct. 21 Instagram post, Brentt shared videos of himself in the hospital, announcing that he "got a new heart" and expressing his gratitude for the support during a year that he said was "undoubtedly the craziest for me." He revealed that he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in July after multiple hospital visits and doctor appointments.

"I went into a 14-hour heart transplant surgery and now have a brand new heart in me," Brentt wrote. "Now that I’m back (still in recovery), I’ve essentially had to relearn how to walk and communicate, but I’m even more fluent." The reality TV kid added that the diagnosis and surgery were something that drastically shifted his life, and he was grateful to his heart donor's family.

"This experience has FOREVER changed my life," Brentt stressed. "I am so thankful to the family that donated the heart!" While sharing his story, Brentt also thanked his NeNe, her boyfriend, Nyoni Sioh, and several others who were with him during his recovery. NeNe commented under her son's post with encouraging words for being so candid about his health with the world. "To God Be The Glory!" she wrote. "It has been A LOT! I am so proud of how strong you’ve been thru this process son."