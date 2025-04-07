Kenya Moore Was Asked to Hand Over Her ‘RHOA’ Peach Early — Inside Her Unexpected Firing "I want to thank all of my friends who showed up for me and who support me on a regular basis who love me down." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 7 2025, 4:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kenya

Article continues below advertisement

While the season started with the typical "fun shade" RHOA fans are used to, Kenya's shady beef with Britt was so messy it resulted in the OG twirl lover putting her peach down for at least the rest of the season. So, why was she fired from RHOA after a 12-year run with the network? Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Kenya Moore fired from 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta?'

Kenya wasn't technically fired from RHOA. However, as TMZ reported in June 2024, she and Bravo mutually decided to part ways after the opening of her salon, Kenya Moore Hair Spa, that same month. During the event, Kenya shared an explicit photo of Brit allegedly performing oral sex in front of her spa opening's guests. The incident was filmed and debuted on an April 2025 episode titled "About Last Night."

Kenya's move against Britt happened after the newbie threatened to pull out her "pistol" on her co-star, which fans also saw on the show. In the scene, the group attends dinner when Kenya and Britt have a disagreement. During the dinner, tension brewed between them, causing Britt to confirm she was armed and wasn't playing any games with the reality vet after she called her a "peasant."

Article continues below advertisement

Brit brought up having pistols and the next day she’s saying she would never want Kenya to think she wanted to intimidate or harm her #RHOA pic.twitter.com/nvS8lGsxVA — feven - ፈቨን (@missfeven) April 7, 2025

"I got whips, pistols, everything," Britt said while walking away from the dinner.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenya was bashed online for allegedly engaging in "revenge porn" after publicly showing Britt in a compromising position. Still, the former Miss USA denied doing so, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that she never "distributed private images or footage of anyone." Nonetheless, she was suspended and Bravo didn't include her in any of the Season 16 promotions or confessionals.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What has Kenya Moore said since leaving 'RHOA?'

Since Kenya was suspended from RHOA, Bravolebrity has spoken out against what she deems unfair treatment from the network she's been part of since joining in 2012. She took to Instagram during the episode to show what she did at her event and express her gratitude to the fans who have supported her from day one. Kenya also expressed how disappointed she was by how producers left multiple scenes from the event on the cutting room floor.

"You have been my besties for the last 12 years, and I love and appreciate you so much," she captioned a video from her event. "Last year, you cried with me when all of my hard work from the salon was cut by production, and none of it was shown..." "I want to thank all of my friends who showed up for me and who support me on a regular basis who love me down," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenya also proved to her fans that her story will extend beyond RHOA, no matter how the rest of Season 16 plays out. In her Instagram caption, she revealed she has plans to create a show with her friend and RHOA alum Miss Lawrence after he made a cameo on her possible final episode. She also wished her Season 16 cast "an incredible season" as she focuses on her next moves.