NeNe Leakes's New Look Sparks Outrage From Fans: "She Has to Stop, This Is Getting Weird"

There are many things Linnethia "NeNe" Leakes gets recognized for. Most Bravo fans likely approach NeNe from her many years on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. We've also watched her career milestones since securing one of the show's first peaches, including taking Broadway, hosting, entrepreneurship, and other reality series by storm.

NeNe has been able to maintain her career with an even more recognizable aesthetic. Those who have followed her looks over the years know she enjoys rocking blonde hair, a white tank top, and a full face of glam. However, after seeing an October 2024 Instagram post, some fans felt she went too far. Here's the scoop on NeNe's new look and what fans have to say about it.

NeNe Leakes turned off comments on her Instagram post after debuting a new look.

On Monday, Oct. 28, NeNe posted a video of herself of her new look while she was in London. The clip showed her moving her phone around to show different angles of her face as Sabrina Claudio's "Unravel Me" played over the reel. NeNe captured herself wearing a Versace top with wavy blonde hair and a full makeup beat.

"London I am feeling u! Unravel me babe," NeNe captioned the post, adding that she used a filter for the reel.

While the Bravo OG was feeling her look, those watching weren't as impressed and were more concerned, if anything. NeNe didn't allow comments on her post, but social media blogs like The Neighborhood Talk reposted the video, allowing multiple commenters to share how they felt about NeNe's new look. Several users wondered if she had plastic surgery done. And though NeNe has been accused of having plastic surgery done in the past, some fans believe her latest presumed work gave her a "whole new face."

"Getting a whole new face just to STILL use a filter is crazy," one user wrote. "She has to stop. This is getting weird," another begged. "Thank God for captions cause I had no clue who that was," a third user admitted. "I'm just saying, I remember when she used to talk about Kim [Zolciak] like a dog about getting work done and then...BOOM," said another.

Source: MEGA

NeNe's controversial Instagram reel was posted during a challenging time in the Bravo alum's life.

Although inquiring about someone's plastic surgery is deemed gross by many people on any given day, the critiques about NeNe came amid her facing several hardships within the last few years. In 2021, her husband of 27 years, Gregg Leakes, died after a battle with colon cancer. Since then, NeNe and Gregg's son, Brentt, has faced multiple health issues, including a stroke in 2022 and a heart transplant to treat congestive heart failure in 2024.

After Brentt discussed the details of his health and surgery, NeNe expressed her support and briefly opened up about the family's difficult journey in an Instagram comment. "To God Be The Glory!" NeNe wrote under Brentt's Instagram post. "It has been A LOT! I am so proud of how strong you’ve been thru this process son."

In addition to Brentt's health battle, NeNe faced legal trouble. Two years after dropping her racial discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, Andy Cohen, and NBCUniversal in 2022, she was hit with another blow in September 2024. According to Reality Tea, NeNe had $25,000 garnished from her bank account to cover a legal debt stemming from her former store, Swagg Boutique.

MPG-Sugarloaf, the company that leased Swagg's building, stated NeNe owed them $22,000 in back rent. NeNe noted on social media during the time the legal papers were served to her that the lease was in Gregg's name and noted, "He ain’t here.”