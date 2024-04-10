'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shared a Concerning Hospital Selfie — Is She OK?

On April 9, 2024, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann worried her fans with a concerning selfie from a hospital bed. Kim has been on our radar for a while now, but considering the nature of her 2023 divorce, fans were naturally worried. She rose to fame on RHOA before she even met her NFL player husband, Kroy Biermann, at a 2010 Dancing with Atlanta Stars charity event.

Since then, Kim has maintained her image in the cultural zeitgeist and has even sparked rumors of a RHOA return. And to keep up appearances, she has also stayed active on social media, which includes a selfie posted from a hospital bed. And now fans are worried. So why is Kim in the hospital?

Source: Getty Images

Kim Zolciak-Biermann was in the hospital in 2015 but is likely OK now.

When Kim shared a snap from a hospital bed in April 2024, fans naturally worried. Her concerning caption, “I NEED YOUR PRAYERS,” elicited even more anxiety from her followers. But she shared the photo and directed people to a link that brings them to a December 2023 Celebuzz exclusive in which she discusses her domestic violence dispute with Kroy.

At the time, police released a video of bodycam footage when one of Kim’s children had called the cops to settle the domestic dispute. In the video, Kroy accused Kim of having an affair and of manipulating circumstances to make it look like he was abusive. She explained, “The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy who is obviously enraged are untrue."

Source: Getty Images

Kim said, “I vehemently deny any allegation that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12-year marriage. Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless, and slanderous. I have tried not to speak on these hurtful allegations, but I am at a breaking point with this and I will not stay silent when my character is being assassinated.”

However, this dispute has little to do with the photo Kim shared on her Instagram. A reverse Google image search shows us that the image of her in the hospital bed was actually first shared in a People article from 2015. At the time, Kim was in the hospital because of a mini-stroke that led to her exit from Dancing with the Stars.

At just 37 years old, she had a transient ischemic attack when on a flight home between filming DWTS. “I had a blood clot, they don’t know if it came from my leg or my pelvis,” she said in an E! interview at the time.

“Most people have a filter so it can’t cross over to the other side of your heart, but because I do have a valve — they call it a hole, but it’s more like a valve that never closed when I was born — the blood clot was able to transfer and go through the hole, which stopped oxygen to my brain on the right side of my brain.” She called the mini-stroke a "blessing" because she learned of and was able to remedy a pre-existing condition.

