Kim Zolciak Said Daughter Ariana Was “Cooperative and Honest” During DUI Arrest

Ariana and her high school boyfriend Hudson McLeroy were arrested on Aug. 13, according to People. She was booked at Forsyth County Jail and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic lane change, and underage possession/purchase of alcohol, allegations that she “wholly denies,” her attorney said.

Kim later wrote on Instagram that Ariana was “cooperative and honest” during the arrest, per Page Six.

As we await word on the case, here’s more information about Kim’s brood…