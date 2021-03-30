Wait — Is 'Don't Be Tardy' Star Brielle Biermann Actually Married?

She may look just like her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann, but eldest daughter Brielle Biermann is breaking out onto the scene and looking to make a name for herself within the entertainment world. With more than 1 million followers on Instagram, numerous brand deals, her own line of makeup, and a star role alongside her famous family on the hit Bravo series Don't Be Tardy, the 24-year-old is just getting started.

While the influencer is typically public about much of her personal life, one thing that Brielle seems to remain a bit private about is her dating life. So, who is Brielle dating? Keep reading to find out more!

It's possible that Brielle could have gotten married, but there hasn't been any official confirmation of the news, so we're guessing that Brielle isn't actually married, and the tweets are meant as a joke of sorts. Of course, if she actually is married, we can't wait to find out who her partner is!

Brielle seems to enjoy keeping fans guessing when it comes to her love life. She recently tweeted the phrase "Married. Don't care." without providing any additional information. Actually, she shared that same tweet twice, making things even more confusing. People responded to the tweet asking Brielle to show off her ring — and also to ask who her supposed new spouse is.

Who is Brielle Biermann dating?

Assuming the "married" tweets aren't true, it looks as though Brielle is actually single at the moment. But, in 2019 she was reportedly dating UCLA pitcher Justin Hooper. The two attended Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's "wedding" last summer. However, their romance soon fizzled out as Brielle confirmed a few months later, in November 2019 during an Instagram Q&A, that she was indeed "single." Additionally, the following month she tweeted, "The holidays make me want a boyfriend to buy presents for."

The collegiate pitcher is not the only baseball player that Brielle has dated. The reality star was also involved with White Sox MLB player Michael Kopech. The duo split in 2018 after dating for nearly two years.

“She was having a difficult time with the distance, both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn’t seem to make it work anymore,” a source told Us Weekly in 2018. “They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably.”

Michael went on to marry Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan, and the two are expecting a child together. However, it was announced in June 2020 that the couple had filed for divorce after just several months of marriage. So, are Michael and Brielle still on friendly terms?