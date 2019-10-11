Fans Think Brielle Biermann Got a Boob Job... Either Way, She Looks Fab

For the last few years, many have speculated whether or not Kim Zolciak's 21-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, has gone under the knife. Viewers of the family's Bravo TV show, Don't Be Tardy, have scrutinized Brielle's nose, lips, and — most recently — her boobs for looking "fake." And while the reality star looked absolutely incredible in her latest Instagram post from Friday, Oct. 11, fans couldn't help but wonder, "did Brielle Biermann get a boob job?"

As usual, Brielle is looking fan-freaking-tastic. Like I said before, in Brielle's latest Instagram post, she's looking hot... almost too hot. In fact, she looks so good, the photo is making fans wonder if she has gotten any work done on her breasts. While the reality star has always been somewhat voluptuous, sporting a rather bodacious bod, her boobs happened to look larger than usual. Take a look and see for yourself, but proceed with caution — her beauty might ultimately blow you away.

It's Transformation Friday up in here, y'all. For a little additional frame of reference, here is a photo of Brielle from 2016 from her Instagram... you can make your own judgment call regarding any differences you may notice. Obviously, nothing is confirmed regarding this matter, and the reality star continues to deny ever having work done. But either way, Brielle is looking seriously amazing, and what she decides to do with her body is entirely up to her.

Brielle Biermann wants everyone to know it's not anyone's business but her own if she got a boob job. In the past, when followers have made comments to Brielle in an attempt to spark plastic surgery rumors, she has (understandably) put them on blast publicly. According to Heavy, Brielle has posted screenshots of troll's comments to her Instagram Story, telling them off and denying their presumptuous claims. You tell 'em, Brielle. Your body, your choice. Yaaaas.

Source: Getty Images

Brielle is continuing to make a name for herself as an influencer. She actually happens to be a social media kween, ladies and gents. Boasting over one million followers, and snagging brand deals with FabFitFun, 310 Shake, and more, Brielle is totally slaying the game on each of her social media platforms. And if you haven't already checked out her Instagram, it boasts a wide variety of content, including model shots, candid photos, and snaps with friends and family.

Plus, she has joined forces with her mom and sister Arianna to start their own business. Yes, you heard that correctly — the Biermann ladies have officially launched their own makeup line earlier this year, which they've dubbed KAB Cosmetics. Yes, Biermann ladies, keep up the good work!