Is NeNe Leakes Coming Back to Bravo? Here’s the Scoop, Hunni

Since 2020, former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been at odds with the network that helped launch her career: Bravo. After leaving RHOA following the show’s Season 12 reunion, NeNe made damaging allegations about Bravo and her former boss, Housewives EP Andy Cohen. However, in 2023, it seems like Linnethia is changing her tune.

Following her hiatus and lawsuit against Bravo, Andy, and NBCUniversal, NeNe has hinted at being ready to return to Bravo with open arms. However, does the network feel the same?

Is NeNe Leakes coming back to Bravo?

NeNe’s exit undoubtedly changed how Bravo viewed the subsequent RHOA seasons. Amid a lackluster Season 15, which wrapped in Season 15, many series fans felt it was time to bring NeNe back, along with former peaches Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams.

NeNe hasn’t confirmed nor denied she’s returning to Bravo. However, the Glee alum’s behavior signals a return, as she has seemingly sided with Bravo following Bethenny Frankel’s plans to bring a “reality reckoning” at the network’s expense, per Page Six.

Nene when Bethenny asks why she took down their photos/podcast and wonders why is Bravo following her again 😆🩷 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/AwSZVRysgW — 🎅🏽🎄Michelle🎄🎅🏽 (@Ickus_) November 21, 2023

In October 2023, NeNe and Bethenny announced their plans to co-host a limited podcast, BetheNeNe, which aired on Oct. 20, 2023. However, after one series episode, NeNe deleted BetheNeNe from her socials and re-followed Bravo’s Instagram handle.

NeNe Leakes is on good terms with several former ‘RHOA’ co-stars.

In November 2023, NeNe’s Instagram activity gave more signs a Bravo return was possible. On Thanksgiving weekend, she spent time in Dubai with her on-and-off pals Cynthia and Porsha, as well as Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai.

After seeing the quintet online, fans rejoiced after seeing NeNe, Cynthia, and Porsha together again and felt it was a sign they would be reclaiming their crowns. “Nene Porsha and Cynthia Fasho are about to come back to Rhoa,” one fan posted in November 2023.

“They are teasing us too much,” another user said. “GOD PLEASE!!! Nene and Porsha need to return to #RHOA.”

Andy Cohen has addressed the possibility of NeNe’s return.

While NeNe left RHOA once before, back in Season 7, her recent exit seemed final. Two years after she left the show, which she has maintained was on her own accord, the drama between her, Andy, and Bravo amplified once she sued them for allegedly creating a hostile and racist work environment that included “racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior” on set that was “tolerated — if not, encouraged.”

Although NeNe named Andy in the lawsuit, she told former RHOA EP Carlos King on his podcast, Reality With the King, that she was “very open” to “having a conversation to figure out how to work anything out,” with Andy and the networks and claimed not to have any “hard feelings.”

For Andy’s part, the Bravo head honcho has confirmed that he, like NeNe, isn’t interested in holding a grudge against NeNe. During BravoCon 2023 in October, Andy answered a fan’s question about working with NeNe again.

Andy Cohen on Nene Leakes and whether she could return! #RHOA #BravoCon #bravocon2023 pic.twitter.com/FrEt4bGcRu — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) November 4, 2023

In the video footage, Andy admitted RHOA has a “growth opportunity,” as three cast members are rumored to be leaving the series (via Blavity News). He also said NeNe has “room” in his heart and on the network.

“I’m a nostalgic guy,” Andy told the fan. “She and I came up together, and there’s always room in my heart for, you know, everybody.” Despite having “room in his heart” for NeNe, Andy opted to keep his conversations about his former employee to a minimum. After the fan asked if NeNe would ever hold a peach again, Andy replied, “Who knows? I mean, she asked me a few years ago to keep her name out of my mouth, so I try to respect that.”