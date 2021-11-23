Clyde Drexler and Arike Ogunbowale Are Some of the Basketball Pros Who Starred in 'DWTS'

A big hit among NFL legends like Donald Driver and Michael Irvin, DWTS has become another career highlight for dozens of athletes. The iconic dance competition TV series first aired on ABC on June 1, 2005, providing a creative outlet for world boxing champion Evander Holyfield, eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno, and 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup winner Hope Solo, among many others.

Here are all the NBA players who've competed on DWTS.