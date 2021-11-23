Derek Hough Is Missing the 'DWTS' Finale — Here's Why

The competition is close, and it won’t be easy to crown a winner. The semi-finals gave the dancing duos an opportunity to secure a spot in the finale, but one judge is missing from the panel.

Derek Hough is a DWTS veteran who took home a total of six wins during his time as a competitor. But in 2016, he announced the end of his tenure. Shortly after, Derek was offered a seat on the judges’ panel, and now the tables have turned. So, why isn’t Derek Hough on the Season 30 finale of DWTS?