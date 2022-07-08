Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida Are Over –– Why Did They Get Divorced?

Once upon a time, there might have been high hopes for Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida's relationship. But as of now, any chance for a happily ever after seems pretty slim.

The drama surrounding the couple's 2017 divorce has been pretty intense. To top it off, the way Phaedra responded after they split says a lot about their future… or lack thereof. Here are the details about why Phaedra and Apollo got divorced.