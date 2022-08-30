Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida Dated On and Off Before ‘RHOA’ — Their Relationship Timeline

After working as a high-profile attorney for stars like Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson, Phaedra Parks accepted her peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. From the beginning, many viewers became entranced by the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle’s” wit, humor, and ability to read her co-stars at the drop of a hat.

When fans weren’t waiting to hear what came out of Phaedra’s mouth next, others obsessed over the Georgia native’s gorgeous family. For multiple seasons, fans watched Phaedra build her family with her husband, Apollo Nida. Unfortunately, many of those same fans saw the couple’s marriage unravel in front of the cameras.