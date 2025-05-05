‘RHOA' Star Porsha Williams’s Ex, Simon Guobadia, Insinuated She Had an Affair With Future "Porsha does not know Future," sources say. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 5 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Porsha also publicly shared some relationships that pre-dated her fame, like her short-lived yet alleged tumultuous relationship with R. Kelly. The Bravolebrity's love life became so public that there wasn't anything her fans didn't think they already knew. However, the streets claim she was involved with a fellow ATL'ien, Future, during her and Simon's separation. So, did Porsha and Future ever have a love connection? Here's the scoop.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did Porsha Williams ever date Future?

Porsha and Future don't seem to have a history of being in "L.O.V.E." While the pair is from Atlanta and are beloved in their city, that seems to be where their similarities end. However, Porsha's ex, Simon, claimed they were once connected on a level the public didn't know about.

In July 2024, Simon mentioned Porsha and Future's alleged relationship during their contentious divorce battle. During his filing, which was shared with InTouch Weekly, Simon requested his then-wife answer the following questions truthfully, including her honestly answering if she married him for his money and sharing the true nature of her and Future's relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

"Explain the nature of your relationship with Nayvadius DeMun Cash (professionally known as “Future”)," Simon's team asked. Porsha's ex's claims regarding her possible romantic history sent social media into a frenzy, with some wondering if the rumors were true. The linkup isn't too far-fetched, considering Future has dated several other baddies, including Ciara, Lori Harvey, and Dess Dior. Still, according to an insider, the case wasn't factual. "Porsha does not know Future," the source told InTouch.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

While Porsha's camp denied knowing Future, the rumor that they dated followed her while filming RHOA. In a scene from Season 16 of the show, she and her former friend, Drew Sidora, discussed the rumor during lunch. During their conversation, Drew mentioned that the Atlanta streets believed she was one of Future's main squeezes. "You said you're not dating Black, that's none of my business," Porsha said to her, to which Drew replied, "That's cool that you're dating Future."

Drew later said in a confessional that, "It was all in the blogs, people are saying it." Although Porsha continued denying dating Future, her ex-husband stood by his claim. However, in February 2025, Simon faced more significant issues when ICE detained him and took him to the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, per Us Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement