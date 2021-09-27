What Happened to Dess Dior's Brother? Fans Have Questions After Her Emotional Instagram Post

What Happened to Dess Dior's Brother? Fans Have Questions After Her Emotional Instagram PostBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 27 2021, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Ever since Dess Dior — born Destiny Bailey — stepped into the music scene in 2019 with her songs “F---ked Up” and “Bandz,” all eyes have been on the star. And the release of her June 2020 debut EP, “Definition of Dess,” which features a slew of sex-positive lyrics over trap beats, cemented Dess's place in the rap world.
As Dess continues to perfect her artistry and grow her social media presence, fans naturally want to learn more about her. Aside from her questionable relationship status with Future, fans are excited to learn about Dess’s family life. After the 23-year-old posted an emotional tribute to her late brother, Woodie, fans are wondering what exactly happened to him. Read on to get the 4-1-1.
Dess Dior posted a tribute to her late brother, Woodie, on social media.
On Sept. 26, 2021, Dess took to Instagram to post a touching tribute to her late brother, Woodie, on what would have been his 26th birthday. In the slideshow post, Dess can be seen at a gravesite with balloons, alongside family members.
“My world doesn't feel right without you here. I miss you so much Woodie! You would’ve been 26. I’m going to do it like it’s my birthday for you every year!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BROTHER!” Dess captioned her post, along with heart and dove emojis.
Fans and fellow celebrities alike shared their condolences and heavenly birthday wishes to Woodie.
Dess has been tight-lipped about Woodie’s passing, which has led fans to speculate about his death. Some people believe that Woodie may have been murdered, while others believe he may have passed due to health issues.
Dess Dior has accumulated a sizable net worth over her years in the music industry.
Despite grieving the death of her brother Woodie, Dess has been focused on securing the bag and making a name for herself as a new artist.
According to HotNewHipHop, Dess is the CEO of Show Luv Entertainment LLC, an entertainment-focused company. She has also scored various brand partnerships with fashion and beauty companies, including Savage X Fenty, Boohoo, and Pretty Melanin.
According to CapitalXtra, Dess has accumulated a sizable net worth of $5 million since the start of her career. This figure is the result of Dess’s merchandise line, Rich B---h Gang, as well as her work as a model and rap artist.
It’s very likely that Dess’s net worth will grow over time. Not only is she working on various ventures, Dess is also slowly becoming a hot commodity as a social media influencer. So, we can definitely assume that Dess will continue to score more deals in the near future.
It appears that Dess Dior and Future have called it quits on their relationship.
According to the Rap-Up, Dess and Future first went Instagram official with their relationship in November 2020, just a few months after the “Life Is Good” MC’s split with Lori Harvey.
From November 2020 to February 2021, the pair frequently doted on each other on social media and even set off engagement rumors after Future gifted the 23-year-old a diamond ring in December 2021.
However, the romance appeared to be short-lived as the pair unfollowed each other on social media in January 2021. Future also scrubbed his Instagram clean of all his images with Dess, but Dess has not followed suit.
Removing images of a significant other on social media is usually a tell-tale sign of trouble, but that’s not always the case. Dess and Future may simply be opting to keep their relationship private. Either way, Dess has continued to remain focused on her career and in building her brand.