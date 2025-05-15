‘RHOA’ Star Shamea Morton Has an Elevator in Her House! What Is Her Net Worth? Shamea joined 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' as a peach holder in Season 16. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 15 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Some Bravo fans love an underdog, and, in the Housewives world, the friends of the show vying to become a full-time housewife are certainly amongst the underdog list. So, many Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were pleased to see Housewives vet Porsha Williams's best friend, Shamea Morton, holding a peach in Season 16.

Article continues below advertisement

While Shamea was already established on the show as Porsha's right-hand, she decided to step into the spotlight and show fans the real her, which includes her luxurious clothes, shoes, houses, cars, you name it. With so many eyes on her lately, some viewers want the details of Shamea's net worth. Here's the scoop.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What is Shamea Morton's net worth?

In the words of her RHOA predecessor NeNe Leakes, Shamea is VERY rich and has the net worth to prove it. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $12 million. Shamea earned her money early in her career as a singer. On her website, the Decatur, Ga. native shared how she was a member of several girl groups with Blaque singer and former RHOA star Shamari DeVoe and singer Keri Hilson. The group was signed to Grammy Award-winning music producer Anthony Dent, who also produced Destiny’s Child, Beyonce’, and KeKe Palmer.

Shamea also has a background as a dancer and actor. She cheered for the Atlanta Falcons for 5 seasons serving as captain from 2011-2012 and managed to dance for the Georgia Force Arena Football League for 4 seasons. Shamea also appered in several movies, earning her big break in 2002 in Drumline alongside Zoe Saldana and Nick Cannon.

Article continues below advertisement

Her time on Drumline led to more opportunities in Hollywood. Shamea's next projects were parts in Travis Hunter’s Dark Child and a part in Tyler Perry’s hit stage play The Haves and the Have Nots. She had a memorable cameo alongside Lance Gross inTemptation. Shamea played the role of Dallas Austin’s baby mama in the TLC biopic Crazy, Sexy, Cool. She was also a waitress in Ride Along 2. She was a vampire in Meet the Blacks 2.

Shamea Morton Reality Star, Actor, Singer, Dancer, Host Net worth: $12 Million Shamea Morton is an actor and media personality known for her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She is also the official game host for the Atlanta Hawks. Birthdate: May 13, 1982 Birthplace: Decatur, Ga. Education: Georgia State University, Morris Brown College Spouse: Gerald Mwangi Kids: 2

Article continues below advertisement

Shamea also landed a role in Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's film, The Pass, which starred Drew Sidora as the lead. When she's not going over a script, Shamea is in her hosting bag. She is the official in-game host of the National Basketball Association's Atlanta Hawks. She has appeared on The Ryan Cameron Morning Show on Atlanta's V-103 and had her own show Monday through Friday mornings from 1-6 a.m‬.

Shamea also co-hosted V-103’s The Big Tigger Morning Show alongside Ms. Pat. However, in November 2023, both she and the comedienne left the radio show. But Shamea wasn't down for long, as she booked Season 16 of RHOA shortly after her radio show gig ended.

Article continues below advertisement

What does Shamea Morton's husband, Gerald Mwangi, do for a living?

Shamea's booking RHOA meant viewers who watched her as Porsha's friend over the years were able to go inside the lavish life she alluded to on the show as a friend of. In 2017, she married Gerald Mwangi, a businessman from Kangema in Nyeri, Central Kenya. Many fans questioned what Gerald does for a living when they got together. The suspicions grew even further when Shamea and Gerald were featured on the show and flaunted their $9 million home, including an elevator and a decadent shoe closet.

Article continues below advertisement

During her debut as an RHOA peach holder, Shamea discussed her husband's job. She shared that, though many people think her husband comes from African royalty, he has a more practical 9-5. "He's an African king," Shamea joked, adding, "That is totally not true. No, he does HVAC." "Some of the airports you walk through, my husband has built, manufactured, and installed the HVAC," she continued. "So, there you have it."