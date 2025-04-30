Inside Kanye West's Unforgivable Comments About Beyoncé’s Kids, Sir and Rumi Carter "What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown.” By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 30 2025, 6:04 p.m. ET

When Kanye West has something to say, he will ensure to use his platforms to share it. From his College Dropout days to his controversial parlay into political commentary, Kanye, or Ye, doesn't mind burning a bridge if he can get his point across.

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy winner has had several fallouts with his celebrity peers, including with his former friend and collaborator, Jay-Z. While Ye and Jay have had their over the years, Ye likely ended their relationship for good after coming for his and Beyoncé's children. Here's what Kanye said about Beyoncé's children.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What did Kanye West say about Beyoncé's kids, Sir and Rumi Carter?

Kanye fired proverbial shots at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's youngest children, twins Sir and Rumi Carter. In a scathing series of X (formerly Twitter) posts, he referred to their children as the "R-word," questioning their mental capacity to his followers. He also slammed Jay-Z directly and doubled down on his stance despite being advised to delete the posts.

"F--k JAY-Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS," Kanye said, per The Mirror.

Article continues below advertisement

k*nye fans getting bold about rumi meanwhile he can’t even see his kids pic.twitter.com/bzfWCDX2b7 — z swing❦ (@sashasrevengee) April 30, 2025

Kanye's comments about the Carters's children didn't sit well with the Beyhive one bit. Among the people seething at the "Heartless" rapper was Bey's mother, Tina Knowles, who subliminally responded to his shade towards her grandchildren in the most Ms. Tina way possible. In an Instagram post, The Matriarch author shared a video of herself making one of her "corny jokes" that seemed to fit Kanye's rant perfectly.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m on the set of a photoshoot today for my book," Tina said. "And I wanted to tell you all a corny joke because I have all this glamorous hair and makeup.” She added, “Want to hear it? Here it goes. What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West doesn't regret what he said about Bey's kids.

Kanye eventually stopped ranting about children 40 years younger than him on X. He deleted the offensive posts about their mental capacity, a decision he later backtracked on, you guessed it, X. The Mirror stated Kanye shut down speculation that Jay-Z made him take down the posts in another X post. He claimed his music label encouraged him to do it, and he obliged.

"SOMEBODY FROM MY MUSIC TEAM CALLED ME AND BEGGED ME TO TAKE IT DOWN AND SPOKE ON TWITTER BANNING ETC.," he explained in a since-deleted post. "I'M SOOOO MAD I TOOK THAT DOWN." Kanye then reiterated his reason for deleting the post again, writing, "THE ONLY THING THAT I WAS MAD ABOUT IN THE LAST FEW HOURS WAS TAKING THAT JAY Z AND BEYONCÉ TWEET DOWN DAME DASH SIGNED ME BTW NOT JAY Z."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega