Tina Knowles’s Net Worth Shows Where Her Daughters Discovered Their Insane Work Ethic

The greatness of the Knowles family isn't discussed enough; at least, if you're not a member of the Beyhive. The iconic family tree includes Beyoncé, Solange, Blue Ivy Carter and another legendary rapper: Jay-Z. With all of the accomplishments the family has, they support Bey's claim in her Flawless remix that there's "$2 billion on the elevator," between her, Solange, and Jay alone, if not more.

The Knowles family is led by its loving, corny joke-telling matriarch, Tina Knowles. While she has been by her famous daughters' sides throughout their careers, she has amassed an impressive net worth in her own right. Let's discuss.

What is Tina Knowles' net worth?

Tina's net worth stands at $25 million. Her net worth comes from her tenure in the beauty and fashion industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tina wanted to be a singer, but decided to go into the makeup industry after working at Shiseido, a Japanese cosmetics company at age 19. However, once Beyonce became involved with the group Girls Tyme, which would later be Destiny's Child, Tina found her calling as a costume designer.

Most of the outfits worn by Destiny's Child during their heyday were designed by Tina, including their iconic matching outfits they wore to most award shows and events. When Destiny's Child went on to do solo projects in 2006, she used her previous styling experience to create a clothing line with Bey called House of Dereon. The clothing line became an instant hit in the early 2000s, allowing her to create another line, Miss Tina By Tina Knowles.

In addition to fashion, Tina found a way to capitalize on her love for beauty. In 2010, she and Beyonce created the Beyonce Cosmetology Center. The cosmetology center laid the foundation for Beyonce's 2024 haircare line, Cécred, featuring products for various types of curly and coily hair. According to CreatorIQ, Cécred secured $13.9 million in Earned Media Value during its launch and partnered to have its products featured in 1,400 Ulta Beauty locations starting on April 6, 2025, per .

Tina Knowles Entrepreneur, Fashion Designer, Hair Specialist Net worth: $25 million Tina Knowles is an American businesswoman, fashion designer, author, and philanthropist known for establishing the brands House of Deréon, Miss Tina by Tina Knowles, and Cécred. She is the mother of singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles Birthdate: Jan. 4, 1954 Birthplace: Galveston, Texas Education: University of Alabama Birmingham Marriages: Mathew Knowles (m. 1980; div. 2011), Richard Lawson (m. 2015; div. 2024) Children: Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Solange Knowles

Is Tina Knowles dating anyone?

In addition to earning her millions in the spotlight, Tina has fallen in and out of love in front of the world as well. In 1980, she married record executive and the father of her children, Mathew Knowles. She initially filed for divorce in 2009, only to backtrack a year later. However, Tina officially divorced Matthew in 2011.

After her divorce from Mathew, Tina reconnected with an old friend, actor Richard Lawson, in 2013, The pair married in 2015. As a result, Tina became the stepmother of Richard's daughter and actor, Bianca Lawson. Unfortunately, Tina and Richard finalized their divorce in 2024.

