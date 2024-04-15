Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Nick Cannon Nick Cannon Claims His Net Worth Is Higher Than People Think and Gives Insight Into Child Support Payments “Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10," Nick said. By Alex West Apr. 15 2024, Published 9:18 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Comedian Nick Cannon's life has been filled with laughter and media opportunities galore. He started his career off on All That before branching out into other, more adult avenues for comedy. His hilarious job gained him a hefty net worth.

Article continues below advertisement

Many fans remember Nick from his hosting duties in shows lijke Nickelodeon's The Nick Cannon Show and MTV's Wild 'n Out. Since then, he has become a household name, hosting shows as big as America's Got Talent. What is the star's net worth? He claims it's more than people think.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Nick Cannon's net worth?

There has been some mixed reporting around the star's net worth recently. While he reportedly is worth $50 million, the actor claimed he's actually making way more than that annually.

Nick Cannon Comedian and Television Host Net worth: $50 million Birth date: October 8, 1980

October 8, 1980 Birth place: San Diego, C.A.

San Diego, C.A. Birth name: Nicholas Scott Cannon

Nicholas Scott Cannon Father: James Cannon

James Cannon Mother: Beth Gardner

Beth Gardner Marriages: Mariah Carey (2008-2016)

Mariah Carey (2008-2016) Children: Monroe, Moroccan, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Zen, Legendary, Onyx, Rise, Beautiful, and Halo

Monroe, Moroccan, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Zen, Legendary, Onyx, Rise, Beautiful, and Halo Education: Howard University

Article continues below advertisement

When asked by the L.A. Times, Nick said he was making $100 million a year. “Yeah,” he said. “Everybody thinks Ryan Seacrest has tons of money. I do everything that he does times 10. Well, not times 10 — times three. Because he does a lot.”

Article continues below advertisement

The conversation spiraled after The Sun reported that Nick was shelling out $3 million of child support ever year. Nick confidently told the L.A. Times, though, that number was quite a bit low. While it's true that Nick has twelve kids to six women, his income, according to him, would cause some much larger checks.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick revealed that his son has autism.

The Masked Singer host got candid about his family, especially sharing that his son, Zillion, was diagnosed with autism. "Today our family recognizes World Autism Awareness Day which is beyond meaningful to us because our amazing 2 year old, Zillion, was recently diagnosed with ASD — joining the unique energy of others like Niko Telsa, Sir Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein and Michelangelo, just to name a few dynamic individuals," he wrote on Instagram.

He added: "Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday! His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters! We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!"

Article continues below advertisement

One of Nick's children died as an infant.

Zen, who Nick shares with Alyssa Scott, died in Dec. 2021 from a brain tumor. He was born just a few months prior in June 2021. He told TODAY: "I’m taking it as my therapist says, five minutes at a time. I’m optimistic in finding the purpose through all of the pain, so I’m attempting to smile, I’m attempting to be the high-frequency individual that I’ve set out to be, but along the way there’s definitely some curves in the journey, so I’m taking it five minutes at a time.”

Article continues below advertisement

It hasn't been easy for Nick to heal from the loss. He was candid online about how it affected his well-being. "Physically I'm definitely on the mend, but mentally and spiritually, I'm broken," he wrote on Instagram. "Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn't sleep at all."