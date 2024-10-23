Kandi Burruss's Husband Todd Tucker Is Doing "OK" After a Heart Attack Scare

Fans send healing thoughts to Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker. On Oct. 23, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up about Todd's health scare.

In an Instagram post, Kandi shared that Todd was hospitalized after he believed he was having a heart attack. Here's what to know and how Todd is doing now.

Kandi Burruss says her husband Todd Tucker is doing "OK" after his heart attack scare.

Kandi's Instagram announcement about Todd's health began with several photos of them attending the opening of the Broadway show, Sunset BLVD., starring Nicole Scherzinger. In the post from the Oct. 20 event, she posted two photos of her and Todd dressed up for the opening. The third slide shows Todd in a hospital bed with his arms folded. Kandi captioned the carousel by explaining that her husband went to the hospital after the event for what he thought was a heart attack or stroke.

"So the night started beautifully but ended pretty rough," she wrote on Instagram. The Chi actor confirmed that Todd's hospitalization was only due to a scare. Fortunately, he's doing great now.

"Just a little scare," Kandi added. "He’s OK … thought he was having a heart attack or stroke but he wasn't. We went to the hospital because it’s better to be safe than sorry. He’s OK!" Underneath the post, many of the couple's friends and fans expressed their thoughts and prayers for Todd's well-being. Several people applauded him for being proactive about his health.

