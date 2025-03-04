Is Zoe Saldaña Married? All About the Oscar Winner’s Relationship With Marco Perego “I do what my heart says, what my heart feels. So from the moment I met my husband, we were together. We knew," Zoe said. By Danielle Jennings Updated March 4 2025, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fresh off her 2025 Best Supporting Actress win for her role in Emilia Perez, Zoe Saldaña is at the pinnacle of her career — but luckily for her, she has the love and support of her family, including her partner Marco Perego-Saldana.

Zoe was in a few high-profile relationships before she began dating Marco, most notably dating fellow actor Bradley Cooper for two years from December 2011 until January 2013, according to PEOPLE.

Is Zoe Saldaña married?

In March 2013, two months after splitting from Bradley, Zoe began dating Italian artist Marco. The couple surprised fans when they secretly married just three months later in June 2013 in a “super small but very romantic and beautiful” ceremony in London, per Us Weekly.

In 2015, Marco changed his last name to Saldaña. “I tried to talk him out of it. I told him, ‘If you use my name, you’re going to be emasculated by your community of artists, by your Latin community of men, by the world'," she told InStyle. “But Marco looks up at me and says [she puts on a cute Italian accent], ‘Ah, Zoe, I don’t give a sheet."

Zoe and Marco are the parents to three sons.

The actress and the artist have twin sons Bowie Perego-Saldaña and Cy Perego-Saldaña (born in 2014) and their youngest son, Zen Perego-Saldaña, was born in 2016.

Zoe, 46, spoke to PEOPLE in September 2022 about having children in her thirties. “I feel like having children happened at the right time for me because in your mid-thirties to late thirties, early forties, that's when you go to bed thinking that you're one thing, and you wake up feeling like something else. I started having kids during that time,” she said.

