'Married to Medicine's' Dr. Mimi Sanders Dishes on Phaedra Parks's Exit and S11 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE) "I didn't get enough chance, enough time, to really get to know Phaedra, but not surprised at her exit at all," Dr. Mimi told 'Distractify.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 2 2025, 7:37 p.m. ET

Throughout Married to Medicine’s lengthy run, fans have said hello- and goodbye- to many of the doctors and doctors’ wives who enter the fold. And while some of the ladies have come and gone, such as Mariah Huq and Dr. Alicia Egolum, others, like Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, are more than equipped to be among the tight-knit circle.

From what fans have seen in Season 11 of Married to Medicine, Dr. Mirica “Mimi” Sanders seems to be on her way to being initiated in the group. As a psychiatrist and wife of former Cleveland Browns player Steve Sanders, Mimi has seen and heard enough to handle the ladies. Unfortunately, one of Mimi's new co-stars, Phaedra Parks, couldn't say the same. In a mid-season episode, Phaedra left Married to Medicine during the group's annual couple's trip and has since decided to skip the Season 11 reunion.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Dr. Mimi shared her thoughts on Phaedra's departure and dished on her first of hopefully many reunions.

Dr. Mimi Sanders wasn't surprised when Phaedra Parks decided to leave 'Married to Medicine.'

Phaedra initially elated Bravo fans when she returned to the network with a full-time spot on Married to Medicine. Unfortunately, she failed to connect with most of the ladies, including her former friend Quad Webb. So, to fans, it was only a matter of time before Phaedra, an attorney, demanded a recess from the cast. Dr. Mimi told Distractify that, much like many viewers watching at home, she wasn't shocked by her decision to leave the show.

"I was not surprised of her exit," she confessed. "I didn't get enough chance, enough time, to really get to know Phaedra, but not surprised at her exit at all." Mimi added she had "much respect" for Phaedra choosing what was best for her. And although they didn't get to know each other well, she recalled them bonding over the madness she and her husband have nicknamed "Disaster Island."

King set things straight with Greg leading them to clash! (Cliffhanger) #Married2Med pic.twitter.com/ZPdrMCU1Fy — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) February 17, 2025

Before Phaedra's exit, drama arose between Mimi's friend, LaTeasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford's husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford and his ex-wife, Quad's boyfriend, King. The men nearly came to blows after Gregory said he wanted Quad to stop talking. Ironically, both Mimi and Steve found themselves in the middle of the altercation, with Steve blocking the two from getting physical. The new friend of the show opted to use her words, as she and Phaedra formed a prayer circle for Sweet Tea.

Mimi, who has roots in Alabama, said she resonated with Phaedra's "Southern Belle" energy and their shared devotion to their faith. However, she told us she didn't agree with all of her budding friend's views, including when she told Dr. Jackie Walters during her exit that she thought the cast were "mean girls."

"I have not had that experience," Mimi declared. "Now, we're human, and so of course, we're going to we fall short, and they probably have done some mean things, but I think that I just haven't experienced that with the ladies, and I think that there is called for some more communication. But Phaedra has decided to leave, and so she's, she's done with it, so that's her opinion."

Dr. Mimi said there was "a lot to unpack" at the 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 reunion.

While we already know Phaedra won't be securing her place on one of Andy's couches, Mimi will be in attendance. The women's mental health advocate told us her first reunion "a very pleasant experience" overall. Still, she said there were multiple conflicts that resurfaced when the ladies reconvened.

"It was still trying to reconcile some of the conflicts that we have going on, and now it's with the ladies and the men," Mimi said. "So we have a lot to unpack." The doctor added that, after the reunion, fans will see there is still "some areas that we can grow in," though there were moments of growth among the cast. We'll just have to wait and see!