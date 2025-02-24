‘M2M’ Fans Slam Heavenly Kimes for Her Homophobic Comment About Gregory Lunceford The 'Married to Medicine' staple equated gay men to "soft" and "b---h men" on her YouTube channel. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 24 2025, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dr_heavenly, @gregorylunceford

Fans of Married to Medicine are often along for the ride as they see what shenanigans the cast will get into before, during, and after each season. However, many couldn’t support Dr. Heavenly Kimes’s comments she made about her co-star, Dr. Gregory Lunceford. We’ve previously shared how Dr. Heavenly and Dr. G haven’t seen eye to eye since she began feuding with his second wife, LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford.

Article continues below advertisement

The Atlanta dentist made scathing comments about the couple, including calling Gregory a “pedophile” on social media. Although Heavenly apologized for her words, she proved that she still had more insults that inadvertently affected a community where she found a loyal fanbase. Here’s the rundown of the homophobic comment that put her in the hot seat.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

‘Married to Medicine’ star Heavenly Kimes received backlash for a homophobic comment against Gregory Lunceford.

In addition to being a Married to Medicine staple since Season 2, Heavenly dishes on the season’s episodes on her YouTube channel, “Dr. Heavenly.” The reality star took to her channel in February 2025 to review Season 11, Ep. 11, “Trouble on the Sandbar.” The episode showed Dr. Gregory getting into a heated, almost physical exchange with his ex-wife, Quad Webb’s boyfriend, King.

As Heavenly reviewed the episode, she discussed the difference between Dr. G’s assessment of the situation and King’s. She declared that Gregory wasn’t a “real man” while also throwing shade at gay men. “If you have a conversation with somebody and it goes to the left, most men – real men, not gay men, not b---h men, the guys that are kinda soft – real men…straight men…are gonna feel like ‘If you tell my wife to shut the f--k up, I’m gonna have a problem with it,'" she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Re: Heavenly Kimes



That is how all heterosexual people think 💭 — Late Model Toyota Previa (@LMToyotaPrevia) February 23, 2025

Heavenly’s comment quickly circulated online, with one X (formerly Twitter) user @itz_SammieSoSa sharing the clip on his account. Sammie said the Bravolebrity lumping in gay men with “weak” men was highly offensive.

Article continues below advertisement

“I will never understand why ppl think being gay is synonymous with scary and b---h related,” the user wrote. I know some homosexuals that’ll beat “Daddy” (Heavenly’s husband, Damon Kimes) a-- into the ICU.”

. @Dr_Heavenly so contessa was talking about mixed GAY babies with the last name Kimes, or???? https://t.co/wKtW1KIDU7 pic.twitter.com/RAujNSonda — lew (@inlew_of) February 23, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Heavenly Kimes has since apologized for her homophobic remark.

Unsurprisingly, Heavenly’s shocking comments towards the LGBTQ+ community didn’t sit well with avid Married to Medicine watchers. Many of her fans, particularly Black gay men, felt her remarks were insulting and out of touch, to put it best. There were also multiple social media requests for her to be fired from Married to Medicine and to delete her YouTube channel, which has over 160,000 subscribers.

After seeing the backlash, Heavenly apologized in a statement she made via X. She replied to her friend, TV producer Jerome Trammel’s post, in which he called her in, stating, “Even our faves can make mistakes and need to be corrected,” and admitted her actions were wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

I’m with you. I apologize It was an ignorant statement. , I’m a grown ass woman I can admit when I’m wrong . I didn’t mean it that way. https://t.co/2Ue7DgyJXD — Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) February 23, 2025