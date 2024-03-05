Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Married to Medicine ‘M2M’: Heavenly and LaTeasha Lunceford’s Feud Went From Fun Shade to Damaging Allegations LaTeasha has claimed Heavenly’s husband cheats while the dentist called her ‘M2M’ co-star’s husband a “pedophile.” By Elizabeth Randolph Mar. 5 2024, Published 2:21 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

When it comes to shows like Married to Medicine, when most of the ensemble cast have pushed each other’s buttons time and time again, you need to add some new blood who has a new set of problems to discuss. In Season 10, LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford was more than willing to take on the task of challenging the OGs.

While Sweet Tea wasn’t the only newbie out of Phaedra Parks and Dr. Alicia Egolum to hold her own this season, her choice in sparring partners was something even her haters have to admit was impressive. She told Dr. Jackie Walters, one of M2M’s most beloved stars, “f--k you,” and called her the B-word. However, Sweet Tea’s social media war with Dr. Heavenly Kimes continued throughout the season and during the three-part M2M reunion.

Here’s how Sweet Tea and Heavenly’s budding friendship ended in an online shade fest!

Source: Bravo

Dr. Heavenly Kimes and LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford’s started on ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 10.

Heavenly and LaTeasha were friendly when Tea joined Married to Medicine with her husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford. However, their friendship turned sour when Heavenly began making shady remarks about Tea and Greg’s age difference and compared her to Dr. G’s ex and their fellow castmate, Quad Webb. Tea eventually uninvited Heavenly to her April 2023 wedding, which played out on the show.

Tea and Heavenly’s issues exploded via social media. In January 2024, the ladies gathered with Toya Bush-Harris, Phaedra, and Dr. Alicia on Instagram Live for what was supposed to be a recap of a Season 10 episode. Instead, a screaming match stemmed from Tea calling Heavenly a “grandma.”

Source: Bravo

During the argument, the ladies fired some below-the-belt shots at one another, including Heavenly telling Tea to “go to hell” and the newbie stating, “Your mama is there,” even though Heavenly’s mother died in January 2022.

Heavenly fired back by taking digs at Tea’s fertility struggles and battle with endometriosis, something that came up after she told Greg via DM, “I can give you what you want,” as the psychiatrist has long wanted children. Heavenly said Tea’s health issues and behavior made her seem like the “old” one in the group and implied that Greg was missing his ex-wife, Quad.

“Can’t no b---h on the show take my man; you wanna talk about somebody old, you old!” Heavenly said on Instagram Live. “You're 32, and you look older than all of us, you act older, I can have kids. Go worry about that man; you got it because I heard he calling Quad,” Heavenly added. “He’s probably on the phone with her right now.”

The drama between the ‘M2M’ stars continued on social media.

Many Married to Medicine fans were able to watch the drama between Sweet Tea and Heavenly continue on X, formerly Twitter. In December 2023, Tea spoke about Heavenly on TikTok live and said she didn’t have any beef with the renowned dentist until she came for her. The newbie also accused Heavenly of deflecting from her life at home with her husband, Dr. Damon Kimes, and their two kids.

“Please don't listen to Heavenly,” Tea said on her Live (via Collider). “She's just trying to keep the heat off of her own marriage," she said in the live. "Like, she doesn't want to show that. She's already said it at BravoCon. That's not up for sale. She's not going to talk about that."

Source: Bravo

Tea further stated Heavenly is “willing to say anything and everything just to keep the light off of her” and doesn’t care if it hurts other people’s families.

The feud took a darker turn ahead of Married to Medicine’s Season 10 finale. On Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, Tea commented under a clip from the finale shared by The Neighborhood Talk, via The Bravo Shade Room. In the caption, Tea claimed Heavenly “isn’t respected by the medical community” and referred to her former friend as “dentist the menace.”

Heavenly clapped back by stating Tea’s husband, Dr. G isn’t respected in the medical community, which she claimed is a known fact in Atlanta. She then suggested Dr. G was a “pedophile” and a known abuser.

“Dr. G is not respected in the medical community… and that’s real talk,” Heavenly said, adding screenshots “#abuser, #controlling, #pedophile, #teamdaddy, #married2med.”

Heavenly quickly deleted her comment and replaced the word “pedophile” with “#pinkysize.” However, the damage was done for Tea, as she tweeted screenshots of her and Heavenly’s earlier conversations, praising her relationship with Dr. G. She also scolded Heavenly for her “toxic and bullying behavior.”

Nice try… but he wasn’t all of that when you was up my ass to join the show. You just started this narrative after your ass got checked. #fake #desperate #hag Your strange for super chat change. that’s why you’re blocked due to your toxic and bully behavior #Married2Med pic.twitter.com/zVVwGYY6FF — TheRealSweet_Tea (@sweet_teasha) February 25, 2024

Heavenly apologized for the claims about Dr. Gregory on her YouTube channel.

Although Heavenly and Sweet Tea’s feud is still going strong, Heavenly apologized to Dr. G for her accusations about him on Instagram. The Bravo OG took to her YouTube channel and said she didn’t mean to call Gregory the “P word” and was solely trying to get back at Tea after realizing “she ain’t got s--t to lose.”

“If you’re coming for me that way, I’m coming for your man that way,” Heavenly said. “Because if you lie on me, I will tell the truth about your man.”

First quad accused @iluvmariah of doing cocaine now heavenly accuses Dr Gregory of being a pedophile. #Married2med use to be a classy show. pic.twitter.com/BvRurKqyX2 — Black Effect (@Mr_Sp3cialK) February 29, 2024

Heavenly further warned Gregory to “get your wife” to avoid any further information about him potentially getting out. She also confirmed she wanted to “recant” any damaging allegations about him but suggested the “leave me alone.”