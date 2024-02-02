'Married to Medicine' Alum Buffie Is Being Sued for Defamation by a Former Co-Star

Article continues below advertisement

In Season 7, the series introduced fans to Buffie Purselle, a tax and personal finance professional in the medical friend group’s inner circle. However, after just one season, Buffie wasn’t asked to return. Following her departure, Buffie has spoken out about her unfair treatment, both on the show and behind the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Buffie Purselle leave ‘Married to Medicine?’

While Buffie only lasted on Married to Medicine for one season, she was a part of one of the shadiest moments in Married to Medicine’s history. She and Dr. Jackie began having issues after Jackie revealed to everyone attending her book launch party. As Jackie, a two-time breast cancer survivor, shared her infertility struggles, she casually mentioned how Buffie knew where she was coming from.

“Buffie, you can relate; you’re infertile,” Jackie said onstage. Unsurprisingly, Buffie didn’t take Jackie’s remark well, as she didn’t feel Jackie knew her well enough to reveal her business to her guests and M2M fans. And although Jackie apologized, Buffie still believes the OG isn’t as nice as she’s perceived on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

After one season, Buffie and Mariah didn’t receive a contract to appear on Married to Medicine the following year. In 2020, Mariah explained to Urban Belle that she had already told Bravo she wanted to leave before rumors swirled that she had been fired. However, according to her, the network hadn’t officially released her from her contract.

Article continues below advertisement

Buffie may not be a talent on Married to Medicine, but she has critiqued the medical reality show in the years since her exit. She has maintained that Dr. Jackie, often considered M2M’s voice of reason, is the show’s true “villain” and not Mariah or Quad Webb, as some would think. In December 2023, a 2020 clip of Jackie telling Dr. Heavenly that Black women often “cry wolf” as medical patients resurfaced.

Jackie later apologized for the clip, though many, like Buffie, didn’t feel she was genuine. Buffie replied to the clip on her Instagram account, where she slammed Jackie’s medical practices and character, calling her an “old bitty.” She also refused to feel wrong about age-shaming the OB-GYN, stating she “shaded my uterus” on national TV. Buffie and Heavenly have also been feuding since their Season 7 fight in Cabo.

Article continues below advertisement

Since her exit, Buffie Purselle has been in another feud with ‘M2M’ alum Contessa Metcalfe.

Although Buffie likely won’t be taking her proverbial foot off Dr. Jackie or Dr. Heavenly’s necks anytime soon, she also made time to turn her attention to her former Married to Medicine co-star, Contessa Metcalfe. On Feb. 1, 2024, Buffie appeared on Oliver TwiXt’s YouTube channel, where they discussed her time on the show and the subsequent feuds.

Article continues below advertisement

During their 2-hour conversation, Buffie revealed that Contessa, who was on Married to Medicine in Seasons 5-9, made damaging allegations against her that Bravo didn’t air. She recalled when Contessa “grabbed” her by the neck while fighting at Toya’s house in Season 7. She alleged that Contessa demanded she “get down on the floor and let me rock you like the babies you’ll never have.”

Article continues below advertisement

Buffie claimed Bravo cut Contessa’s comments out, though she stands by her allegation that she said it. Soon after the interview surfaced, Contessa went on Instagram and denied threatening Buffie and called her a “pathological liar.” Contessa also said she would be giving Buffie the lawsuit she asked for during her Oliver Twixt interview and plans on suing her for defamation.

“Challenge accepted,” Contessa said on her page. “Let’s see how rich you are.”

Article continues below advertisement

Contessa followed up with another Instagram Live regarding the situation. In the video, she got emotional as she recalled being “nothing but kind” to Buffie and said the allegations were intended to cloud her reputation as an “empathetic doctor.”

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Contessa refuted Buffie’s claim that Bravo didn’t air her comment, stating the network doesn’t care about anyone on the show enough to leave the vicious remark on the cutting room floor.