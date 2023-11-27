Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Married to Medicine ‘Married to Medicine’ Fans Want to Know Why Contessa Metcalfe Left the Show Dr. Contessa Metcalfe has said the series avoided “highlighting” all of her. Here’s what she’s been doing since leaving ‘Married to Medicine.’ By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 27 2023, Published 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

But, ahead of Season 10, the series said goodbye to one of its fan-favorite doctors, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. Since Contessa’s exit, many fans have begged for her return. So, what caused Contessa to leave Married to Medicine? Here’s what to know!

Why did Contessa Metcalfe leave ‘Married to Medicine?’

Contessa became a part of the Married to Medicine cast during Season 5. The integrative medicine doctor bravely opened up about her life as a physician, mother, and wife to her husband, Walter Scott Metcalfe, who fans know as Scott.

Contessa and Scott shared their marital woes on the show, including their brief separation, which Contessa’s co-star, Quad Webb, announced at the Season 8 reunion. However, by Season 9, Contessa confirmed that she and Scott were in a better place in their marriage and weren’t planning to sign divorce papers.

Despite her marriage healing, Contessa’s other commitment, Married to Medicine, ended in March 2023. During that time, LoveBScott and other outlets announced Contessa left M2M after five seasons, along with Anila Sajja, who had been on the series from Seasons 8-9.

Contessa isn’t returning to married to medicine. My dawta pic.twitter.com/m5Lk5vkWZu — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) March 8, 2023

Following the news of Contessa’s exit, fans wanted to know why she left the series. In March 2023, Contessa spilled that her decision to leave the show was hers. She also said her reason for leaving was because she was “sick of cussing and crying” rather than showing the full scope of her life.

“I decided to quit after last season,” Contessa explained to LoveBScott in March. “I needed a break because it wasn’t highlighting me as a [doctor] or as a mom…Plus, it’s been five years! I’m sick of cussing and crying.”

Dr. Heavenly Kimes told ‘Married to Medicine’ fans another story about Contessa’s exit.

Contessa’s M2M exit affected her fans, who watched her on the show from her first season. However, her former friend, Dr. Heavenly, wasn’t too sad to see her go. And, in March 2023, the cosmetic dentist took to Instagram Live to discuss Contessa leaving the show.

Per Baller Alert, Heavenly’s IG Live included her stating that Contessa’s exit wasn’t her choice, as she led fans to believe. Heavenly claimed Bravo actually “demoted” Contessa from the show and offered her a “friend of” role. However, Contessa wasn’t interested in her title or salary changing and opted to quit.

Contessa has never confirmed any truth to Heavenly’s claims. It’s also important to note that, before Contessa’s exit, she and Heavenly nearly came to blows over Heavenly’s comments about Contessa and her husband, Scott’s marriage.

What has Contessa been doing since leaving ‘Married to Medicine?’

While some reality TV stars seemingly disappear once their 15 minutes of fame are up, Contessa seems to be doing fine since her time on Married to Medicine ended. The double-certified MD continues her work as a physician and owns her medical practice, Chastain Integrative Medicine. Additionally, Contessa owns a medical transporting service called Sprinter Doc with her husband, Scott.