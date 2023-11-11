Quad Webb and Gregory Lunceford's Relationship Timeline — A Story That Ended in Divorce

The Gist: Quad Webb and Gregory Lunceford were married from 2012-2019.

She has been starring in the Bravo show Married to Medicine since its Season 1 premiere.

The two did not end on the best of terms after Quad filed for divorce in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Gregory Lunceford is floating on cloud nine with his new wife, Lateasha Lunceford. The Season 10 premiere of Married to Medicine partially focuses on Greg and Lateasha's hoedown-themed engagement party, while the women begin wondering where Greg's ex-wife is.

Fellow Married to Medicine star Quad Webb is nowhere to be found partly because she's traveling at the time of filming. The women can't help but bring up how Quad and Gregory's marriage wasn't the best, and that Gregory appears to be happier since the divorce. Gregory and Quad did have good times throughout their marriage, until they didn't. We're looking back now on their relationship, and how these two went from loving to angering one another.

Article continues below advertisement

2012: Quad Webb and Gregory Lunceford get married

Quad officially became Quad Webb-Lunceford in 2012, and a resurfaced wedding photo in a Bravo video slideshow shows the happy couple smiling on top of a grand piano.

Article continues below advertisement

The two of them continued to appear on Married to Medicine with Quad being one of the wives, and Greg being one of the doctors. All seemed normal, and despite the fights on camera, it was not enough to destroy their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

2018-2019: The relationship between Quad Webb and Gregory Lunceford hit a "crossroads."

Quad and Gregory were separated for months in 2018 before she confirmed to The Daily Dish in Sept. 2018 that she filed for divorce. "So I know some of you may be wondering what's the status of my marriage. It is true. I'm sure you've seen it in the blogs. I have filed for divorce, and I have recently relocated," she said.

The tension between the two was evident during Season 5, and after Quad asked Gregory if he wanted a divorce during that season finale, he stormed out of the room. The Season 5 reunion got uncomfortable after it was revealed that Gregory and a friend had entered a hotel room with two women. He said nothing happened, but the mistress in question, Jackie Presley, told her side of the story to Quad.

Article continues below advertisement

Quad believed Jackie, and by Season 6, she and Gregory were done with their marriage and living in separate residences. The Season 6 reunion with Andy Cohen in 2019 included accusations from Quad that Gregory "pulled a knife" on her and slammed her to the ground. The women in Married to Medicine bring the conversation up during the Season 10 premiere, and while they do not say too much about it, they are all still in shock about what really happened between Quad and Gregory.

Article continues below advertisement

2022-present: Quad Webb and Gregory Lunceford are history, but Greg is set to wed his second wife.

Gregory first announced his engagement with Lateasha in an Instagram post on Sept. 27, 2022. They were married in Atlanta in April. Lateasha now stars in Married to Medicine, and she is fitting in just fine with the other women.