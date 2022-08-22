Quad Webb Is Back on 'Married to Medicine' — but Why Did She Leave in the First Place?

In 2020, Quad was reportedly demoted from her position as a main cast member on Married to Medicine after Season 7. According to Urban Belle magazine, there were rumors that the producers intended to get rid of Quad and Mariah Huq at the same time.

Per Jojo Crews, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Quad exchanged some heated comments on social media in August 2020 over the topic of whether Quad received a contract for the new season of the show or not, with Quad insisting that "there's been a contract on the table for me." But shortly before this, Heavenly had claimed in an interview that Quad was not coming back to the show.

While it's unclear what exactly happened behind the scenes, Quad did end up appearing on Season 8 — but in a "friend-of" capacity.