Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Married to Medicine What Is Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford’s Job? ‘Married to Medicine’ Fans Want Answers! ‘Married to Medicine’ star Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford has denied marrying her husband, Dr. Gregory, for money because she makes her own. By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 13 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The Gist: Lateasha Lunceford, nicknamed “Sweet Tea,” stars in ‘Married to Medicine’ with her husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

Lateasha’s job came into question after fans of ‘Married to Medicine’ wondered if she’s a gold digger due to her and her husband’s significant age difference.

Lateasha also shared how she got her nickname, “Sweet Tea,” on ‘Married to Medicine.’

Article continues below advertisement

Season 10 of Married to Medicine celebrated a decade on Bravo with not one, not two, but THREE new women who are either in the medical field or fell in love with someone who is. While many Bravoholics were already familiar with one of M2M’s newest stars, Phaedra Parks, the other two new stars, Dr. Alicia Egolum and Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, were less known yet still controversial.

Lateasha, for instance, is the wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford. Like several M2M stars, Dr. G has been on the show throughout most of its run, except, in the earlier years, he was married to one of its OGs, Quad Webb. Since Lateasha and Gregory appeared together in the Season 10 premiere of Married to Medicine, aired on Nov. 5, 2023, fans have questioned Sweet Tea’s intentions with Dr. G.

Article continues below advertisement

Due to their age difference and her husband’s fame, some wonder if Lateasha is using the psychiatrist for his wealth or if she’s in it for love. Lateasha has claimed the latter and had a career before meeting her life's love. Here’s what we know about what Lateasha does for a living!

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What is Lateasha Lunceford’s job?

Before Gregory went forward with his and Lateasha’s romance, the divorcee’s new boo wasn’t in the limelight. On Season 10, Ep. 2 of Married to Medicine “Heard It Through the Grapevine,” Lateasha shared that she “works from home” as a program coordinator for the federal government. Although she didn’t dive too much into what her role looks like, the 32-year-old Texan said she “loves” her job, as it allows her to take care of “life and family.” She also said the job isn’t “stressful,” which is always a good thing.

Lateasha’s current position came after she spent years serving her country through the Air Force Reserves. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Lateasha spent a few years in the Reserves as a Pharmacy Tech before earning a bachelor’s degree in Integrative Studies at the University of North Texas.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Lateasha Lunceford and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s age difference?

Lateasha and her husband, Gregory’s age difference, is another issue surrounding the couple’s relationship since Dr. G went public with their romance on Instagram in September 2022. The couple share a 24-year age difference, with Lateasha being 32 and Gregory being 56.

Article continues below advertisement

Lateasha’s co-stars have poked some fun at her and Dr. G’s age difference during their time on Married to Medicine. In the second episode of the season, Lateasha tried on wedding dresses with her co-stars Phaedra Parks, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, and a friend she met from a support group for women who date older men.

Article continues below advertisement

Once Phaedra, Toya, and Heavenly realized they were in a support group together for help with their age-gap relationships, they joked that the site was for sugar babies to unite. However, Lateasha and her friend denied being sugar babies.

How did Lateasha get her nickname, Sweet Tea?

On Married to Medicine, Lateasha introduced herself to the group as “Sweet Tea” and often goes by the name on the show and her Instagram account.

Article continues below advertisement

At her and Dr. G’s rodeo-themed engagement party during the season premiere, the women asked Lateasha where her nickname originated. Lateasha explained to the group that the nickname has followed her for most of her life and was given to her because people think she’s “sweet.”