'Married to Medicine: Los Angeles' Star Lia Dias Has Been Arrested
Content warning: This article mentions allegations of domestic violence and physical abuse.
Another day, another celebrity arrest to unpack. Lia B. Dias, best known for appearing on Married to Medicine: Los Angeles, has reportedly been detained by law enforcement.
Lia, who is also the owner of the beauty and hair publication Hype Hair Magazine, is said to have been arrested due to violating a restraining order.
As fans and social media users have taken in the news, many people have questions about the recent reports — especially since we know that Lia and her estranged husband have had their share of ups and downs. So, why was Lia Dias arrested? Here’s everything that we know.
Lia Dias was arrested and released for violating a restraining order after allegedly threatening to kill her husband.
As Jay-Z said, "Nobody wins when the family feuds." According to TMZ, it appears that Lia has some legal troubles on her hands. Lia was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order placed against her estranged husband, Colin Dias. Per the restraining order, Lia is not supposed to be within 100 yards of Colin and his Beverly Hills residence.
However, Lia told the outlet that when she arrived at the residence, U-Haul trucks were present and loading some of her personal items. Plus, Lia shared that the home has been vacant for months and she simply went to the residence to pick up mail items.
Lia told TMZ that Colin called the authorities and alleged that she was armed. As a result, Lia spent a few nights in jail after being charged with two misdemeanor counts.
The incident and restraining order stem back to November 2021 when Colin alleged that Lia threatened to kill him. Colin claimed that Lia called and told him she had access to firearms and made the death threat. In documents obtained by TMZ, the threat was allegedly made while “[Colin] was shopping with their two kids in PetSmart.”
Additionally, legal documents state that Colin accused Lia of attacking him at a PetSmart location and was later arrested for domestic violence. Colin also claims that this all transpired in front of their children. Colin was later granted a restraining order.
Lia Dias has not made any official statements about the incident.
As you can imagine, fans have questions about Lia’s arrest. However, the entrepreneur has yet to make an official statement about the incident. Interestingly, Lia has taken to Instagram to share a few subliminal posts about the situation.
On September 13, 2022, Lia posted a quote on her Instagram story about not allowing what you're going through to deter you away from what you want to do. Additionally, Lia also posted quotes about her name being slandered and “wild stories” circulating a day before she has to appear in court.
So, it’s safe to assume that there is more to the story in regards to Lia’s arrest.
No one likes to see former couples feud, so for the sake of Lia and Colin’s two children, we hope that both parties can come to an understanding.
We’ll share more details as this story develops.