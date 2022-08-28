Why Did Genise Shelton Disappear From ‘Married to Medicine’?

In November 2017 — around two months before Bravo aired Genise’s last credited episode on IMDb — AllAbouttheTea.com reported that Genise had been fired and even “backstabbed and replaced by [her] former friend.”

“Production fired Genise and replaced her with her own friend,” an insider told the site. “This friend is the new girl on the show. She took Genise’s spot and the whole thing is messy as hell.”