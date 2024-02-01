Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Married to Medicine Mariah Huq Revealed Was Fired From Married to Medicine’ for Having “Too Much Power” Mariah Huq left 'Married to Medicine' after creating and executive producing the Bravo hit. Here's what she's been up to and what she's said about the firing. By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 1 2024, Published 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In 2020, Bravo’s Married to Medicine fans were stunned by the unexpected departure of one of its OGs, Mariah Huq. Mariah was a pivotal part of the show’s success, as she created, executive produced, and starred in the reality TV show about doctors and doctors’ wives. So, when she stepped down from the series she launched, it undoubtedly felt like the end of an era.

While Mariah left Married to Medicine behind — at least from a talent perspective — she has said she still keeps up with what’s happening on the show. In January 2024, she sat down with Carlos King on his Reality With the King podcast to catch fans up on her life and spill some tea about what led to her exit from the show.



Where is Mariah Huq from ‘Married to Medicine’ now?

During Mariah’s time on Married to Medicine, she shared her life as a wife to Aydin Huq, an emergency physician, and mother to their two children, Lauren and Ethan. She was also known for being willing to spar verbally and sometimes physically with her co-stars. Many OG fans of the series will recall Mariah and Toya Bush-Harris kicking off the show’s physical fights with their brawl at former M2M star Kari Wells’ party. Although the fight was incredibly memorable, it was only the start of Mariah’s drama with her co-stars.

After seven seasons of fighting with her co-stars, including her BFF at the time, Quad Webb, Mariah eventually left Married to Medicine as one of the show’s talent. However, she confirmed on Reality With the King that she’s still invested in Married to Medicine and remains the show’s EP. Mariah also stated she gets a “cute check” from her producer and creator credit.

The decision wasn’t one Mariah took lightly, as she explained to Carlos that the network never wanted her to have “too much power” as a talent and executive. Since her exit from Married to Medicine, Mariah, always the innovator, has created another outlet to highlight her personality while uplifting others to do the same. Several years after her departure, she launched a co-working space under her production company, The Mariah Media Agency.

The company, Sleek CoWork, and Media Studio, is based in McDonough, Ga., and allows creatives in the area to record podcasts, music videos, etc. Mariah shared on Reality With the King that she’s filming a talk show in her studio where she interviews celebs like T.I. and Ralph Tresvant.

Why did Mariah leave ‘Married to Medicine?’

Mariah is seemingly thriving after leaving Married to Medicine in the wind. However, her redemption came after she was, in her words, “phased out” of the show, both on camera and off.

During Season 7 of M2M, Mariah’s co-stars accused her of being combative and challenging to work with. Towards the end of Mariah’s last season, she said Quad, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya, and others joined forces to kick Mariah off the show. Their plan eventually worked, and Mariah said she later discovered her exit was what Bravo wanted. “I didn’t realize in the beginning that was the goal the entire time was to push me out from a talent perspective,” Mariah said on Reality With the King.

Mariah said the betrayal from her co-stars and longtime friends hurt worse than getting fired from the powers that be. And while she believes her departure was the “best” move for her, she and many of M2M’s fans think her firing was wrong. “I don’t think it was best for the show,” Mariah said. “I think it wasn’t a good decision for the show. And that’s how I know it was bulls--t and a game because it wasn’t for the show. There’s no way they can come up with any reason why I should be out of the show.”

Fortunately, Mariah is doing much better after removing Bravo’s cameras from her home. Nonetheless, her candid recollection of her exit is wildly familiar to Quad’s issues with the cast in Season 10.