The 'Married to Medicine' Season 10 Reunion Seating Chart Is Disappointing to Some Viewers To many fans, the 'Married to Medicine' reunion seating chart for season 10 isn't reflective of the season's most memorable stars. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 24 2024, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

The Married to Medicine cast gathered to dish on all the drama in Season 10. The long-running Bravo show has had a season of three new cast members, a new marriage within the tight-knit group, and a surprising exit from one of the show's OGs, Quad Webb. And that was just the first half of the season.

Now, as Season 10 comes to a close, fans are anticipating seeing how the cast — Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Jackie Waters, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad, and newbies LaTeasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford, Phaedra Parks, and Dr. Alicia Egolum — will react after seeing one another's shady comments on live TV. Amid the cast filming the Season 10 reunion, Bravo released one of its now illustrious seating charts. Unsurprisingly, fans had plenty to say about the cast's seating arrangements.

Here's what to know about the Married to Medicine reunion seating chart!

Fans believe the 'Married to Medicine' reunion seating chart needs some work.

On Jan. 24, 2024, Bravo shared on its social media handles that the Married to Medicine cast had begun filming its reunion. Fortunately for fans, the entire cast traveled from Atlanta to New York to film the reunion alongside the Bravo reunions' staple host, Andy Cohen.

"Reunion season continues..." Andy wrote on his Instagram story on Jan. 24 via The Daily Dish.

After confirming the reunion started taping, Bravo released an "early look" on where each of the Married to Medicine ladies would be sitting for the event. The chart includes two of the show's OG doctors, Jackie and Simone, in the "first chair" on Andy's right and left side. Next to Simone on Andy's left was Toya, Sweet Tea, and Alicia. To the Watch What Happens Live's right was Jackie, Heavenly, Phaedra, and Miss Quad.

Soon after Bravo posted the Married to Medicine seating chart, fans online went into a social media frenzy. For many, the drama and star power seating chart that occurred during the season seemed inaccurate. Numerous fans of Quad's, specifically, wondered why she was placed at the end of the reunion's couch while Jackie, who is known as the least confrontational in the group, is in the first seat.

"This seating chart makes absolutely no sense at all," one fan wrote. "Quad, Sweet Tea, Heavenly, or Toya should have first seats Simone and Jackie brought nothing this season."

"What does Dr. Jackie bring to the table? We never see a glimpse of her life outside of work," another protested. Many other fans agreed that the seating chart isn't a pure depiction of who brought the most heat during the season. However, day one Married to Medicine fans assured the others that the seating chart isn't really that big of a deal.

While the Housewives reunions' seating charts are often a hierarchy of the most drama-filled 'wife to the least, Married to Medicine's seating chart is more of an homage to the OGs and their accomplishments, which is why Jackie and Simone, who have been on the show from the beginning, are at the top of the chart. It also doesn't hurt that the friends are accomplished physicians.

"Y'all don’t take the seating chart too seriously for M2M… they normally sit in these spots every reunion except maybe one or two," one longtime viewer said on OmfgrealityTV's post of the seating chart. "I don't think their seating charts are like the housewives," another said.

When is the 'Married to Medicine' reunion?

Although Bravo has confirmed that the Married to Medicine cast began shooting its Season 10 reunion, there hasn't been any official word about when fans can expect to see the reunion. However, Bravoholics know the reunion seating chart typically means the reunion is near. Additionally, as of this writing, Married to Medicine is over halfway through the season.

While the reunion isn't an official date, Andy hinted that the ladies will look fabulous while reading one another for filth. On his Instagram account, Andy said the ladies weren't playing around in the fashion department and gathered in their best couture gowns. "Suffice to say, I have never seen bigger dresses at a reunion," he shared on Instagram. "I mean, I don't know that we're going to be able to fit all these trains. I've been to the Met Ball 10 times and never seen trains like this. [It's] giving Med Gala."