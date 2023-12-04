Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Married to Medicine Phaedra Parks Is a Licensed Mortician — Does She Own a Funeral Home? Phaedra Parks, a mortician and funeral director, plans to open her own funeral home, as she shared on ‘Married to Medicine.’ By Elizabeth Randolph Dec. 4 2023, Published 3:16 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

On Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, Phaedra Parks reminded Bravo fans why she will always be reality TV’s most elaborate Southern Belle in the episode of Married to Medicine. During a Season 10 episode of the series, “Ressurection Rejection,” Phaedra gave day-one The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers a taste of nostalgia with her incredibly extra resurrection and rebirth event for her friend Quad Webb.

Phaedra’s “homegoing” for Miss Quad asked that her Married to Medicine castmates gather in black attire as Quad rose from a casket to make amends with her friend group. The event featured the former housewife's bold, hilarious, classic antics. While Quad’s funeral was fake, fans may want to know if Phaedra has a funeral home with real, unalive clients. Here’s what we discovered.

Does Phaedra Parks own a funeral home?

After spending years working as an entertainment attorney, Phaedra began expressing interest in being a mortician. During her time on RHOA, fans watched Phaedra obtain her mortuary science license from Jefferson State College in Alabama.

Phaedra began directing funerals in Atlanta for the people in her life, from family members or close friends to her former clients or their loved ones. However, there’s no evidence that Phaedra has a funeral home of her own, though she reportedly told an outlet she had planned on opening a home in 2011.

Phaedra also reportedly told Page Six in 2020 that she had a mortuary receiving “17 calls a day” for new clients during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and social justice unrest. Unfortunately, the location isn’t available on any search engines, and Phaedra hasn’t given out the name of her business.

On Married to Medicine, Phaedra held Quad’s resurrection and rebirth event at her mentor, funeral director Willie A. Watkins’ funeral home. RHOA fans may recall Phaedra working as Willie’s apprentice in previous seasons.

As of 2022, Phaedra works closely with Willie’s funeral home, as she posted photos of her celebrating Willie A. Watkins funeral home’s 40th anniversary. In her caption describing the event, Phaedra thanked Willie for hiring her and giving her a “new purpose and birthed my mortuary ministry.”

What is Phaedra Parks’s net worth?

Phaedra may not be a funeral home owner yet, but she isn’t hurting for cash or a job. The mother of two reportedly has a net worth of $6 million and always manages to find a new business venture.

In addition to her 20-plus tenure as an attorney, Phaedra is tapping into holistic medicine and plans to open a wellness center offering reiki therapy and healing crystals.

The Georgia peach also doesn’t plan on slowing down her mortuary goals anytime soon. After getting into the business following the death of her beloved aunt, Nina, Phaedra told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she will always be enamored with the death business.

“That [mortuary] is my artistic outlet where I can paint and play with science and bodies and all the nice feely things that I like to do that’s not so black-and-white like the law,” Phaedra told the outlet in 2020, adding, “Everything is really going good. I have no complaints. No complaints whatsoever.”