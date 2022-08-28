The Men of ‘Married to Medicine’ Range From Gen X to Boomer

Eugene Harris works in medicine, but Toya Bush-Harris said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this month that she’s been “pressuring” him to get a job in the restaurant industry and even offered to buy him a food truck.

“I was like, we need to try it out because he’s great at it, and it makes him smile,” she added. “Right now, emergency medicine is just not for him, so whatever he wants to do that makes him happy, that’s what I want.”