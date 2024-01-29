Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Married to Medicine Dr. Jackie Said She Never Wanted to Share Her Husband’s Affair on ‘Married to Medicine’ ‘Married to Medicine’ star Dr. Jackie Walters’ husband’s affair has affected their relationship and her friendships. Inside their marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 29 2024, Published 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Since Bravo’s Married to Medicine’s inception, Dr. Jackie Walters has been the show’s most level-headed cast member. While she doesn’t let any of her castmates bully her on the show, Dr. Jackie’s graceful reads and subtle shade keep many of her fans coming back season after season. Jackie’s openness about her past health struggles and her family is also something many M2M fans resonated with over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2017, she bravely revealed that her marriage to her longtime husband, Curtis Berry, wasn’t exactly how it seemed. The couple’s marriage issues have followed them into Married to Medicine Season 10. Jackie’s BFF, Dr. Simone Whitmore, during the season, planned a group trip to a place that nearly ruined Jackie and Curtis’s marriage. Here’s what to know about Dr. Jackie’s husband and how she forgave him in front of the public eye.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

‘M2M’ star Dr. Jackie Walters and her husband, Curtis Berry, almost divorced following his infidelity.

Dr. Jackie and Curtis were married for over a decade before she joined Married to Medicine. The pair married in 2002 and faced several hardships during the early years of their marriage. In 2004 and 2008, Jackie was diagnosed with breast cancer. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the double diagnoses led to infertility issues, causing the couple not to have any children of their own. However, Jackie is a proud bonus mom to Curtis’s daughter from a previous relationship, Kursten.

After several seasons on M2M, Jackie and Curtis, an NBA player turned high school basketball coach, revealed their marital woes in front of the reality show’s cameras. In 2017, multiple blogs posted photos of Curtis with a mystery woman traveling in Hilton Head, S.C. People reported that the woman didn’t know Curtis was married then. However, the outing soon went viral, forcing Jackie to discuss the infidelity in Season 5 of M2M.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie admitted she initially didn’t want to share any details regarding Curtis’s infidelity. However, she told People she chose to tell her truth rather than “allow the public to share it.” She also shared that her journey to forgiving Curtis was “tough,” though she knew the affair wasn’t her fault.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have refused to own any rights to that choice that Curtis made,” she told the outlet. “I firmly think infidelity damages a relationship because there are a host of conditions and qualifications and considerations that you have to go through and ask, ‘What is it that got my significant other to that place?’ So I own none of it. Infidelity, to me, is a choice. I cannot make you make a choice. You choose to respond. Nobody made you respond that way.”

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Curtis’s affair drove a wedge between Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone in ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 10.

Since Curtis’s affair circulated online and on M2M, he and Jackie are in a better place. Unfortunately, the scandal still haunts them, even within their tight-knit doctors’ friend group.

In Season 10, Jackie’s close friend, Dr. Simone, and her husband, Cecil Whitmore, orchestrated the cast’s annual couple’s trip. During episode 11 of the season, Simone announced at Dr. Heavenly’s husband, Damon Kimes’ doctor’s networking event that the trip would be held in Hilton Head, where Curtis’s affair occurred.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Jackie ain’t with the sh!ts #Married2Med now Dr. Simone… you should know better pic.twitter.com/fEoCr5SLaC — Married to Medicine: The Rundown Podcast (@m2mrundown) January 29, 2024

The announcement of the trip’s location didn’t sit right with the M2M OGs, especially Dr. Heavenly, who is also close to Jackie. Dr. Heavenly scolded Simone several times during the episode, both at Damon’s party and Phaedra Parks’ birthday gathering for her son, Ayden.

Article continues below advertisement

At the party, Heavenly accused Simone of not being Jackie’s true friend and said she should’ve considered how Jackie would feel visiting the scene of Curtis’s crime.