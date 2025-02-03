‘Married to Medicine’ Star Sweet Tea Thinks Quad Webb “Calculated” Dr. G and King’s Fight (EXCLUSIVE) "I see what's going on from a mile away," Sweet Tea said of Quad. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 3 2025, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealsweet_tea; @absolutelyquad

When Season 10 of Married to Medicine began, viewers were stunned to see Quad Webb's ex-husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, back into the doctor and doctor's wives' friend group. But, sure enough, the psychiatrist was back among the group with his new, younger wife, Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford. Sweet Tea returned to Married to Medicine for Season 11, ready to prove she was far from a rookie and could hold her own among the ladies.

However, during the cast's trip to Key West, Fla., Tea and Dr. G lose their cool while in close quarters with Quad and her new boyfriend, King. Married to Medicine fans watched the tension escalate between the foursome in Ep. 10, "Battle of the Exes," and the show's midseason trailer teased a fight between Dr. G and King on the beach. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Sweet Tea dished on the beach brawl.

Sweet Tea believes Quad Webb was being "calculated" during the 'Married to Medicine' couples trip.

Sweet Tea told Distractify that the fight between her husband and his ex-wife's boyfriend was exactly what Quad wanted to see happen. She called her co-star "calculated" and said she was onto her from the moment she arrived in Key West with King. "Gregory's ex, she's very calculated, and I see what's going on from a mile away," Sweet Tea shared.

Sweet Tea wishes Quad Webb's boyfriend didn't intervene during the couples' trip.

The fight between Gregory and King had been teased during both the Season 11 trailer and the midseason trailer. The latter teaser came after tensions rose between Quad, Dr. G, and Sweet Tea when she discussed her and King having s-x "15 times a day" and wanting to have children, which was something Gregory longed for during their six-year marriage.

The exes began arguing after Quad commented that she felt Sweet Tea was a perfect fit for him, to which he responded with, "Well, we don’t care what you think." Dr. G's comment set his ex off, sparking Sweet Tea to step in before he repeatedly told her to "be good." The episode ended with him disappearing. Sweet Tea called him, and she was sent to voicemail. However, as fans saw in the midseason trailer, he reemerged just in time for a showdown with King.

While reflecting on the fight, Sweet Tea said the fight could've been avoided had King trusted his intuition rather than fighting for his girlfriend's cause. "I will say to her boyfriend, like, you can't let other people hype you up to the point it gets you to that moment when your girl is the one that starts it, you know?" she said. "You can't do that. You don't want to interfere with what someone is saying about the other person, you know, especially when they started it."