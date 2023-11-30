Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Married to Medicine Lateasha and Gregory Lunceford Are Family Planning as She’s “Going to Do What I Promised” ‘Married to Medicine’ stars Lateasha and Gregory Lunceford are in wedded bliss since their April 2023 wedding. Here’s what to know about her future on the show. By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 30 2023, Published 5:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gregorylunceford

Lateasha and Gregory are still together since tying the knot, despite Sweet Tea’s concerns that her husband is “controlling.”

Lateasha has been compared to Gregory’s first wife, Quad Webb, and is feuding with Dr. Heavenly Kimes after uninviting Heavenly to her wedding.

The cast of Married to Medicine don’t always (nearly never) agree on the same thing, but one thing each of them can likely come to some understanding on is the loyalty of the long-running show’s fans. From the beginning, those who have watched M2M have seen the physicians and physician wives through heartbreak, professional and personal wins, and the beginnings and endings of friendships.

It’s no wonder that after ten seasons and counting, Married to Medicine fans were weary of Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford when she came on the show with her husband, Gregory Lunceford. Lateasha and Gregory married in Atlanta during her debut season, among their co-stars and Bravo’s cameras. However, since Season 10 debuted in November 2023, fans may wonder how they’re doing since their massive ceremony. Here’s what we found out.

Are Lateasha Lunceford and Gregory Lunceford still together?

Lateasha and Gregory fell for one another after Sweet Tea, a program coordinator, slid into Dr. G’s DMs following his divorce from Married to Medicine OG Quad Webb. After promising him she would give him a baby via Instagram, the couple quickly became engaged in 2022 and married on April 15, 2023.

Despite Lateasha’s new “friend group” discussing her and Gregory’s age difference — and the fact that most of the cast thinks Lateasha is a gold digger — Lateasha and Gregory are still happily married. While reflecting on the wedding, Lateasha said she still “can’t believe” she’s found her life partner and is ready to bring him a baby Lunceford.

"I'm going to do what I promised my husband, which is give him a baby," Lateasha told People in November 2023.

Is Lateasha staying on ‘Married to Medicine?’

In addition to being legally Married to Medicine, Lateasha also plans on staying on the series. However, she might have to deal with an ongoing feud with Dr. Heavenly Kimes after her wedding.

Fans watched as Lateasha and Gregory tied the knot on Married to Medicine in Season 10, Ep. 4, “Revenge of the Bride.” Ahead of the wedding, Lateasha confided in her co-star, Heavenly, that she felt Gregory was “controlling” their finances and attempted to scold her and “teach her a lesson” as if he were her father.

Heavenly said in a confessional that she would’ve divorced Gregory just as Quad did in 2019. She was also concerned for Sweet Tea and said on-camera that she didn’t want her to “end up like Quad” and referenced Quad’s mugshot posted of her amid DUI arrest allegations.

Even though Heavenly wasn’t convinced Lateasha and Gregory were a good fit, she supported her co-stars at their wedding. However, when she arrived at the location, she and her husband, Damon Kimes, weren’t on Sweet Tea and Dr. G’s guest list.

After Lateasha’s wedding aired, Heavenly briefly discussed the friction on a November 2023 Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode. During the after show, Heavenly, who asked Lateasha to join Married to Medicine, said she did so because she wanted to make Quad, who was also on WWHL, “look good.”

Heavenly also said her plan worked, as Quad is “winning” and could take Lateasha’s husband if she chooses.

“I think Quad is winning,” Heavenly said on stage. And I wanted people to see that Quad is not stuck in a marriage. In fact, if she wanted Greg back, she could have him.”

Things may not be so “sweet” for Lateasha, but at least she has her man by her side!