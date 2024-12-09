Is Quad From 'Married to Medicine' Pregnant? She Hinted at Having Twins With Her BF, King

Bravo's Married to Medicine includes many memorable cast members, including "Miss Quad, Miss Quad, she got it, she got" herself, Quad Webb. From her first season on the medical and medical professionals show, she has consistently kept fans intrigued with her one-liners, fashions for days, and a somewhat tumultuous love life.

Over the years, we've watched her marry — and divorce — Dr. Gregory Lunceford. Now, she and her ex-husband are both on the show with new partners, as he married her co-star, LaTeasha aka Sweet Tea (or Lipton, if you're petty). During Season 11 of M2M, Quad announced she has a new man in her life named King. Since his introduction, Quad has hinted that King is her one and only. She also suggested there could be a new Married to Medicine baby entering the fold.

Source: Bravo

Is Quad Webb from 'Married to Medicine' pregnant?

Quad formally introduced Married to Medicine fans to her boyfriend in Season 11, Ep. 2 of the show. However, fans have spotted them together since she hard launched them on her Instagram page when they attended a charity event together in June 2024. The couple have shared on the show that they want to become parents to a child together, maybe even twins!

"I don’t think there will be a better person, more suited for me," Quad said on Season 11, Ep. 3. "Especially to raise a child with than [King]. The baby going to be out here, cute fine. Like do you see all of this chocolate? Baby, Hershey’s got nothing on us.”

In addition to them making an adorable baby together with their genes, she told her gynecologist, Dr. Hawkins that she felt like he was the right person for her to be with at a new step in her life. She also shared that she would be taking the steps to make a pregnancy happen by taking IVF.

After Quad expressed her plans to her doctor, some fans felt she may have followed through on her IVF plan. Several fans watching the episode felt she was pregnant and hiding it from the masses. "I wouldn’t be surprised if Quad is pregnant at the reunion episode,” one user shared on X.

I wouldn't be surprised if Quad is pregnant at the reunion episode. #Married2Med. https://t.co/aH2CEdOkFv — Kayla 👑♍ (@LilTiffany7) December 9, 2024

Another user suggested Quad was pregnant and that her Married to Medicine co-stars were in on the secret, since he said some of her castmates were "acted like something was up with Quad" during the interview. However, the fan admitted they "may be reaching," especially since neither Quad nor King has confirmed she's pregnant.

The girls just did an interview and acted like something was up with quad. From their body language I thought she was pregnant. This kinda confirms the finale may be her announcing she’s pregnant with a photo reveal online. I may be reaching.. https://t.co/mPcPSJKpiH — 𝑲𝒆𝒘𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒆 (@ThatsSoShelli) December 4, 2024

On the off chance Quad is expecting a baby with her new love, the baby would be her first, though she has some experience raising children. In 2020, the Bravolebrity and her family became a "village" for her baby niece, Ari. Sadly, Ari died from an accidental drowning in Quad's pool in June 2023.