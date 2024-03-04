Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Married to Medicine Quad Webb's Niece, Tamica Webb, Faced an Unimaginable Tragedy at the 'M2M' Star's Home Quad Webb's and her niece Tamica Webb had "incredibly challenging" moments after the loss of Tamica's daughter, Aryanna "Ari" Rice. By Elizabeth Randolph Mar. 4 2024, Published 1:55 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Quadriyyah Monique Webb, better known to Bravo fans as Quad Webb or "Miss Quad, Miss Quad" if you want to get spicy, has shared her highs and lows on Married to Medicine for over a decade. As one of the reality show's OG doctors' wives, the former medical sales representative has given us an inside look at her marriage to Gregory Lunceford and their tumultuous divorce. The Memphis native has also shared some of the struggles she endured to become the star we know her to be.

Article continues below advertisement

While Quad is open about moments like her divorce and becoming a homeowner of a 14,000 square foot house, there are some parts of Quad's life that, for whatever reason, weren't addressed on Married to Medicine. Ahead of the show's 10th season, Quad and her family faced a horrific tragedy involving her niece, Tamica Webb. Although Quad never mentioned it in her much-reduced time on M2M Season 10, she did reveal how her family's unfortunate circumstances affected her.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Quad Webb's niece, Tamica Webb, is the mother of the 3-year-old who died in the 'M2M' star's pool.

On Married to Medicine, Quad has shown how much she values her family. Despite not having any biological children, Quad is close with her extended family, and shared in Season 9 that she was helping raise her nephew, Mason. In July 2023, Quad's family became national news after her niece, Tamica Webb's 3-year-old daughter, Aryanna Rice, was found dead after drowning in Quad's pool.

In a July 2023 report from People, Tamica and Aryanna were visiting Quad's Atlanta mansion from Memphis, Tenn, for a month. During their stay, Aryanna, whom Quad nicknamed "Ari," was swimming in the Bravolebrity's backyard pool from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and was reportedly supervised by an adult.

Article continues below advertisement

At some point in the evening, two male guests of Quad's left the pool to order a pizza and hang out inside the house. When they arrived back to the pool, they saw what they thought was a doll floating in the pool. They soon discovered it was Ari floating in the pool. Cobb County Police told People that emergency responders were called on "reports of a drowning child." The responders rushed Ari to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta — Scottish Rite Hospital, where she was "pronounced deceased" by the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

Tamica hasn't addressed her daughter's death publicly, and there's no record of a public social media account. Quad also didn't discuss Ari's death immediately, though her rep shared with People that Ari's death, as well as the loss of another family member, her aunt Bev, was "incredibly challenging experience for the entire family."

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Quad Webb thanked her fans for their "love and support" following niece Aryanna Rice's death.

In September 2023, two months after her great-niece Ari's death, Quad broke her silence about the awful ordeal. Quad opened her statement she shared via Instagram by expressing her "deepest gratitude" for the "love, prayers, condolences, emails, flowers, text messages, phone calls, and support" she received from those who heard about the losses of Ari and her aunt Bev.

Quad also shared how the "comforting words and gestures" from those who love her were "invaluable" to her and her family during their grief. Additionally, former daytime host gave some insight into why she waited several weeks to open up about her niece and aunt's loss.

Article continues below advertisement

"Thank you also for honoring our request for privacy as we navigate our grief," Quad wrote. "This respect has allowed us the emotional space to be with family and come to terms with our losses. Your understanding means the world to us and has been a significant part of our healing process."

Article continues below advertisement

Underneath her post, Quad received tons of support from her Bravo family, including Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Shamea Morton from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Many M2M watchers expressed condolences to Quad, who saw her dote over Ari on social media.

In April 2023, Quad posted several of Ari's baby pictures in honor of her 3rd birthday. In her post about her "chocolate drop," Quad said Ari "absolutely stole my heart from the moment I saw you."

Article continues below advertisement

In June 2020, Quad also addressed rumors she had adopted Ari, who was born to Tamica on April 8 of that year. Quad confirmed to The Daily Dish that while she and her mother, Mary Loise Cox, were in a "supportive role for Ari," Quad, who had recently divorced her ex-husband, did not adopt Ari.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am filling in the gaps, as there have been several rumors," Quad said. "I want to clarify that baby Ari is not my adopted daughter," Quad confirmed in her statement. "My mom and I are in a supportive role for Ari, and while everyone is elated about the new addition to our family, she has a mother." "We are the village here to support baby Ari," she continued "We appreciate your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."