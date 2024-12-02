Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Married to Medicine Quad Webb Officially Debuts Her New Relationship on 'Married to Medicine' 'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb' is dating a man named King. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 2 2024, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Since her divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford, Married to Medicine star Quad Webb is back in the dating game! While getting back into the dating scene after all those years has its challenges, Quad has found a new love to share her life with.

Article continues below advertisement

That's right, Bravo fans — Quad Webb is officially off the market! With that in mind, who is she dating these days? Here's everything you need to know about her new boyfriend.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Who is 'Married to Medicine' star Quad Webb dating?

At the time of writing, Quad Webb is dating a man named King. She first went public with their romance in June on Instagram, though the post has since been deleted. According to The Daily Dish, Quad's post consisted of a series of romantic photos of herself and King at a charity event, accompanied by the caption "Million dollar baby."

King made his Married to Medicine debut in the second episode of Season 11. During the episode, Quad reveals that she met King "through a mutual friend."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

"The energy gave, 'This man may like me,'" she says in a confessional. "I said, 'This is going to be my man.' And that night just continued to go and go and go and it's still going." At the time, Quad mentioned she and King had been dating for about a year — so, as of now, they've been together for over a year!

Article continues below advertisement

In the same episode, King throws a Parisian-themed soirée for the cast to celebrate Quad's birthday. Ugh — what a sweetheart! Ahead of the party, most people are unaware that Quad is in a relationship. As the night unfolds, the guests try to figure out who the mysterious man is. Eventually, Quad calls King up to the stage and introduces him to everyone.

"This is the reason why we're here. This man paid for all of this," Quad says while holding the microphone as King stands beside her. "I just want to say I'm so grateful to have you. He reassures me. He encourages me. He wants to see me happy. And I'm grateful."

Article continues below advertisement

Okay Quad!! King is very handsome and he’s rich, so beyond happy for her 😍🥹 #Married2Med pic.twitter.com/eO099wutfd — Jak (@TooRealReality_) December 2, 2024 Source: twitter

After the episode aired, fans couldn't stop gushing about Quad and her new man. Many shared how happy they are for her, while others couldn't help but notice how attractive and well-put-together her new beau is — and we totally agree!

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, doctors Heavenly Kimes and Jacqueline "Jackie" Walters have both expressed their approval of Quad's new relationship, adding even more positivity to the couple's growing support. "I really like him. I really like him for Quad," Heavenly told The Daily Dish, adding, "He's an intelligent guy, he's mild-mannered. He's very well-spoken. And he handles Quad like she needs to be handled. You know what I mean?"