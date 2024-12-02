'Married to Medicine' Star Dr. Gregory Lunceford's Net Worth Is a Topic on Fans' Minds

Article continues below advertisement

One of the network's previously underrated shows, Married to Medicine, engaged in partner swapping during Season 10 at OG star's Quad Webb's expense. During the season, fans were reintroduced to Quad's ex-husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, and his younger wife, LaTeasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford. Since Dr. G's resurgence, he and his wife have stirred up plenty of drama among his ex and current wife's castmates. Since Gregory and his wife's debut, many fans have inquired about his finances. Here's the scoop on his net worth today.

What is Dr. Gregory Lunceford from 'Married to Medicine's' net worth?

Gregory has reportedly earned a significant living from his years working as a psychiatrist. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he's estimated to be worth $1 million. His net worth is seemingly solely based on his career as a doctor in Atlanta, Ga. As far as we know, much like The Real Housewives franchise, the Married to Medicine husbands aren't paid for being on the show.

Gregory's Medical News Today profile states he graduated from Duke University in 2001 and has been practicing medicine ever since. He shared on his profile that he has worked on more claims relating to Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder than other providers in the area and is actively accepting new patients.

Dr. Gregory Lunceford's wife, LaTeasha, has been rumored to be a gold digger.

I hate to be that person, but I think now is the time to point out that Dr. G earned some of his net worth when his second wife, LaTeasha a.k.a. Sweet Tea, was in elementary school. The couple, who met on Instagram after he and Quad divorced in 2019, have a significant age gap, with her being 32 in 2024 and him 56. Due to their age gap and Dr. G's day job, the couple has been subject to rumors that Sweet Tea is using her husband for his money.

Both Sweet Tea and Gregory have denied she's a gold digger. In November 2023, Sweet Tea told TVLine that the rumors were "difficult" for her to receive because she had an established career in the military and as a program coordinator before she met her husband. She's also launched several businesses since their April 2023 wedding, including a tea company called Sweet Tea & Co. and The Sweet & Savory Collective.

