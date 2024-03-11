Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Married to Medicine ‘M2M’: Is Dr. Heavenly a Grandma? She Explained Why She Keeps Enfamil in Her Kitchen Dr. Heavenly said the reason has nothing to do with the ‘M2M’ star’s three kids, Damon Jr., Zachary, and Alaura. By Elizabeth Randolph Mar. 11 2024, Published 3:22 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Anyone who has been watching Married to Medicine since Season 2 knows Dr. Heavenly Kimes is unapologetically herself and will protect those she loves at all costs. Whether it’s her friends, like BFF Dr. Jackie Walters, or her husband, Dr. Damon “Daddy” Kimes, Heavenly has no problem showing what can happen if you cross her or her loved ones.

Heavenly’s loyalty to her loved ones includes her three children — Damon Jr., Zachary, and Alaura. During M2M Season 10, Heavenly’s rival, LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, claimed Heavenly’s protection of her kids may include hiding that one of them made her a grandma. Is it true? Let’s find out!

Dr. Heavenly Kimes addressed rumors about a potential secret grandchild at part two of the ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 10 reunion.

Heavenly and Sweet Tea’s feud began when Heavenly expressed concerns about Tea’s marriage to her husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, who had been riddled with allegations regarding the Bravolebrities’ personal life. One of the rumors Tea started about Heavenly is that she has a grandchild she’s never shared on the show or her social media channels.

Andy Cohen mentioned the rumor at the M2M Season 10 reunion and said Tea started it on her Instagram account. Andy also said the rumors had spread throughout the fandom due to Heavenly keeping Enfamil baby formula in her pantry. The camera then turned to a scene of Heavenly speaking to her daughter, Alaura, with the Enfamil in the cupboard.

LaTeasha then shared that she believed Heavenly may have a secret grandchild after a conversation where Heavenly mentioned she dreamt her son, Damon Jr., was “getting ready to have a baby.” She said Heavenly having Enfamil in her home only fanned the rumor’s flames.

Heavenly calmly listened to Sweet Tea and agreed. She told her she had dreamt she would be a grandma soon. However, she confirmed it was only a dream, and while she would “love to be a grandma,” the Enfamil had nothing to do with any of her kids becoming parents.

“My husband [Damon] is allergic to milk,” Heavenly stated. “So he uses the soy milk from Enfamil in his cereal. And that’s the only thing he can use without having an allergic reaction.”

Dr. Heavenly’s kids mostly avoid the ‘Married to Medicine’ star’s drama.

I wasn’t around Heavenly’s kids when part two of the reunion dropped on March 10, nor am I sure if they even watched it, but I believe their response to Sweet Tea’s rumor was, “Now, how did I get in it?” Imagine minding your business and a woman you’ve probably never had a relationship with accused you of having a secret baby. So humiliating!

Since Heavenly joined Married to Med, her kids have been involved in the show for as little as possible. While we’ve seen the children’s milestones, such as Alaura, Heavenly and Damon’s youngest, going off to Heavenly’s alma mater, FAMU, and her boys growing up, we’re not privy to their day-to-day.

However, Heavenly sporadically shows her kids off on her social media accounts, proving that none of them seem to be expecting a baby Kimes. In December 2023, she posted a photo of her son, Zachary, and shared that the future M.D. would be attending Meharry Medical College, the school she and Damon attended.

In February 2024, she posted another photo stating she was treating her son to lunch for helping her at her dental practice, Smiles by Dr. Heavenly. While she doesn’t post Damon Jr. as much, fans on Reddit claim he likely prefers it that way since he’s not active on social media.