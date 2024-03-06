Home > Television > Reality TV Lisa Nicole Cloud Is Still Happily 'Married to Medicine' — Even If She's Not on the Show During her time on the series, Lisa had a very tumultuous relationship with fellow cast member Quad Webb. By Sheridan Singleton Mar. 6 2024, Published 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Bravo’s series Married to Medicine has been entertaining fans since 2014. The series follows a group of women who are either doctors themselves or are married to doctors. The series's second season introduced a new couple, Lisa Nicole Cloud and Darren Naugles. Lisa and Darren’s presence in Season 2 sparked all sorts of drama, and soon rumors were swirling. By the explosive Season 4 reunion, Lisa was over everyone on the show. So, where are Lisa Nicole Cloud and her husband Darren now?

During her time on the series, Lisa had a very tumultuous relationship with fellow cast member Quad Webb, who was married to Dr. Gregory Lunceford at the time. There were also rumors and issues surrounding Lisa’s husband, Darren, with past infidelities and more. Several people were also spreading rumors about Darren’s sexuality. Things became so bad that Darren refused to film, and ultimately, Lisa left the show after Season 4. Since then, things have been, for the most part, quiet.

A breakdown of Lisa’s tense relationship with Quad Webb on ‘Married to Medicine.’

When Lisa joined the cast of the series, she felt it was important to get to know all the ladies to the best of her abilities. However, things took a turn for the worse when Quad discovered that Lisa had run a background check on her. The knowledge that she did this was enough to outrage Quad, leading to an extremely heated conversation between the two of them. Things eventually got physical, with punches and water being thrown between the two women.

Lisa helped spread scandalous rumors about Quad and Mariah Huq.

Things between Lisa and Quad had been tense already, but it only escalated when Lisa took part in spreading rumors about the relationship between Quad and Mariah Huq. Lisa was adamant that she was not the one who started the rumors, but that she heard it from several others. She shared in an interview with Bossip that she later spoke with Quad and Mariah about the incident and said they both firmly denied the rumor, and therefore, she had no more to say about it.

Lisa’s marriage was constantly questioned by her ‘Married to Medicine’ cast members.

Lisa’s marriage to her husband, Darren, was a very hot topic for the ladies on the show, primarily because of his past infidelities. In addition to the rumors of him stepping out on his wife with other women, a man also came out and claimed that he was sleeping with Darren. This rumor was never confirmed, but the other allegations had more truth to them. There was a recording released in 2017 in which Lisa can be heard telling Darren to tell the woman that he was a married man.

Lisa and Darren are still married, and other ‘Married to Medicine’ relationships have been mended as well.