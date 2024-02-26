The 'Married to Medicine' Cast Reunion Looks Ranked: Who Was the Best and Worst Dressed?

On Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, Married to Medicine aired its 10th season finale on Bravo. Real Bravoholics know the end of a season always means the beginning of the cast coming together for a reunion to hash out all of the year's drama. Bravo has already confirmed the three-part reunion filmed in New York in January 2024. The lengthy event includes the cast of doctors and doctors' wives, as well as their husbands — or, in several castmates' case — ex-husbands.

Article continues below advertisement

Ahead of the reunion, the M2M ladies flaunted the looks they wore on Instagram. Many of the ladies went with a floral theme in their gowns, with many adding pastel colors and sequins to their dresses. Unfortunately, some of the reunion looks were hits, while others just... weren;t. Keep reading to see each Married to Medicine ensemble ranked from worst to best!

Source: Bravo

8. Toya Bush-Harris

Let me start by saying it pains me to put Married to Medicine OG Toya Bush-Harris as the worst-dressed cast member at the Season 10 reunion. However, Toya's Nicole + Felicia Couture strapless Barbie pink gown just wasn't her best. While Toya told Bravo TV.com her look was "giving babydoll," it was actually giving more Susie Q. And that's no shade to one of the best DCOMs of all time. Still, Toya definitely should've considered something else to wear while going toe-to-toe with her castmates.

Article continues below advertisement

7. Dr. Simone Whitmore

Dr. Simone's Oscar de la Renta dress for the reunion was lovely — if you're going anywhere else but a reality TV reunion. The hot and light pink color scheme is great for the floral theme, but the design makes it look more like First Lady of a megachurch than ready to check anyone who comes in her way. However, I will say Simone's shoes and simple hairstyle saved her from coming in last.

Article continues below advertisement

6. LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford

Sweet Tea's first reunion dress was OK until it wasn't. The top of the Jojo's Atleir gown looks like something she pulled from her mother or aunt's closet, though it would still look nice for someone other than the 30-something M2M newcomer. But the end of the dress ruins the entire gown for me, as the purple train doesn't fit the rest of the dress and looks like it can be taken off at any moment to reveal a shorter version of the look.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Dr. Jackie Walters

Dr. Jackie's reunion dress from Marchesa is an edgy risk for the buttoned-up OBGYN. The strapless dress shows off her toned arms, and I love how she wore light curls to balance with the extravagant gown. The one thing I would've gotten rid of was the black tights Jackie wore, as it tamed the look. However, this IS Dr. Jackie we're talking about, so it would be off-brand for her not to cover up her gams.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Quad Webb

Miss Quad, Miss Quad looked dazzling in her Carolina Herrera gown with Jimmy Choo shoes. The color fits her perfectly, and I enjoyed her messy blonde updo. One thing I wish she didn't do, though was go the high-low route with the dress. The train makes the dress look like two dresses (I guess she and Sweet Tea have other things in common), and I feel it would've looked fabulous as a minidress with the florals in the front.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Phaedra Parks

Although Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan felt ripped off her reunion look, I think she looked stunning in her Geyana Youness pink floral gown. Is the dress giving me 2011 prom tease? Absolutely! But those who have seen Phaedra on our screens over the years know she's no stranger to an outlandish gown, and this look fits her perfectly.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Dr. Alicia Egolum

Much like her efforts this season, Dr. Alicia's Married to Medicine reunion look didn't get the recognition it deserved when everyone's outfits dropped. Nonetheless, it's one of my top gowns, as I felt her flower and vine-embellished Fjolla Haxhismajli gown look amazing on her, and I adored the soft pink color. I also appreciated Alicia's train, as it was just the right amount of extra.

Article continues below advertisement

1. Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Dr. Heavenly's choice to "be seen green" was an impeccable one! The shady dentist dazzled in a sequined, dark green Brides by Nona dress that hugged her curves from head to toe. Heavenly's hair also looked amazing as well, as the deep waves added to the "Poison Ivy" look.

Article continues below advertisement

When does the 'Married to Medicine' reunion air?

Married to Medicine's Season 10 reunion will begin on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The three-part special continues into the following two Sundays, March 10 and March 17.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Bravo's The Daily Dish, the Married to Medicine reunion will tie up several loose ends, including the drama that occurred all season and rumors about the cast's marriages. Additionally, fans who watched Phaedra on The Real Housewives of Atlanta will be pleased to know she and her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, reunited on-air for the first time since their 2017 divorce.

Article continues below advertisement