'Married to Medicine' Fans Aren't Too Fond of Dr. Alica Egolum's Husband, Dr. Kema

During Season 10 of Married to Medicine, fans of the Bravo staple were introduced to a new couple in the Atlanta doctors' friend group. As Dr. Alicia Egolum, a dentist, made her debut as the latest cast member, her husband, Dr. Nkemakonam Egolum, better known to fans as Dr. Kema. While Alicia began the season as one of the more laid-back cast members, she's been at the center of controversy thanks to Kema's comments on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Kema hasn't been shy to share his opinions about their marriage and how he feels their household should be running. Kema's old-school beliefs about Alicia's "role" in their relationship may rub some the wrong way, but Alicia seems to be sticking beside her man. Here's what to know about Alicia and Kema's family!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Alicia Egolum's husband, Dr. Kema?

In Married to Medicine, the couples on the show range from doctors and doctors' wives to doctor-doctor power couples. Over the years, we've seen successful MD partnerships like Dr. Heavenly Kimes, who is a dentist, and her hubby, Dr. Damon "Daddy" Kimes, who is an emergency physician at Grant Medical Center in Atlanta, Ga. However, not all doctor marriages are the same, as Alicia and Kema showed fans in Season 10.

Dr. Kema and Alicia met while attending Howard University's dental school. Kema, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, proposed to Alicia in the Bahamas in 2014 after five years of dating. They tied the knot in Alicia's hometown, Birmingham, Ala., in 2017, where they had a wedding inspired by their college nickname.

Article continues below advertisement

"They would call us the power couple," Alicia shared with Birmingham Magazine in 2017. "They always called me First Lady, so I went off that, and I wanted the wedding to be a red carpet affair."

Article continues below advertisement

Alicia and Kema were married for six years before she landed her role on Married to Medicine. Since their debut, Kema has made several comments that have rubbed Alicia's co-stars — Dr. Jackie Walters, Heavenly, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Phaedra Parks, and LaTeasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford — the wrong way. First, Kema told the group he believed a wife should be submissive and prioritize her husband's needs, which includes cleaning up after him and cooking, though Alicia also works.

Kema and Alicia have publicly discussed vivid details about their sex life, including how Kema doesn't perform oral sex on his wife, though in her confessional, she expressed her desire for it. The couple further shared issues between them in the financial department, as Alicia said during the cast's trip to Hilton Head, S.C. that Kema's control over their finances makes it difficult for them to have the financial legacy she thinks they could have.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Alicia thinks the ladies are Jealous of her marriage to that misogynistic fool Kema? #Married2Med pic.twitter.com/g6NQ1zaybk — SUPERSTAR HOTTIE ✨ (@TomisinDaniella) February 19, 2024

Kema, on the other hand, said he believes his wife needs to control her spending properly, noting there was $150,000 missing from their bank account, which Alicia confirmed was true. After seeing the couple on the show, fans believe Alicia should divorce her husband sooner rather than later.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Alicia and Dr. Kema Egolum have two kids.

Despite his hot takes on Married to Medicine, Dr. Alicia and Dr. Kema are devoted to one another and their family. The couple have two children together: Amara, born in 2017, and Arinze, who was born in 2022. Both Alicia and Kema often share photos of their babies on their respective Instagram accounts.

Kema and Alicia also don't mind sharing their admiration for one another online. In November 2023, Alicia posted her man on Instagram for his birthday and explained some of the reasons she won't leave his side — no matter what he says on TV.

Article continues below advertisement

"Happiest Birthday to the King of our empire!" Alicia wrote on Nov. 25. "Your love, leadership, and strength are truly admirable! Celebrating the amazing man you are today and always!"