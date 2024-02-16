Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Atlanta Former 'RHOA' Star Apollo Nida Remarried After His and Phaedra Parks' Messy Divorce Apollo Nida married his second wife, Sherien Almufti, in an "intimate ceremony" that he kept from Bravo fans until January 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 16 2024, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks’ new role on Married to Medicine in Season 10 has confused the show’s fandom, as she isn’t a doctor nor “married” to medicine. Meaning, she doesn’t have a doctor husband and reportedly broke up with her doctor boyfriend during filming. To make things worse, those who watched Phaedra on RHOA have wondered why we haven’t seen her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, with whom she shares sons Ayden and Dylan.

Before Married to Medicine’s Season 10 finale, multiple outlets confirmed that Apollo would be involved in Phaedra’s new venture in a minimal capacity. However, he’s been out of her life, at least romantically, for quite some time. The former Househusband of ATL remarried his longtime girlfriend, Sherien Almufti, and is seemingly in wedded bliss. Here’s what to know about Apollo’s wife and his relationship with Phaedra now.

Who is Apollo Nida’s wife?

Those who watched Seasons 3-9 of RHOA recall Apollo being eye candy for many of the show’s viewers. I believe it was Season 5 when Kenya Moore gave her first impression of the fitness trainer, stating, “Apollo… he’s kinda foine.” Although Apollo has kept his handsome looks, he’s been officially off the market since October 2022, when he quietly married Sherein.

In January 2023, Apollo and Sherien confirmed to TMZ that they had an “intimate ceremony” in a church in Atlanta, Ga, on Oct. 14, 2022. The couple waited several months to tell the world to remain in the moment. TMZ reported that while Apollo and Sherien invited “close family and friends” to their big day, Phaedra, Ayden, and Dylan didn’t attend.

Apollo and Sherien reportedly met during his 2014 separation from Phaedra. In 2016, before his and the Bravo star’s divorce was finalized, Sherein shared on social media and in Season 9 of RHOA that she and Apollo were engaged. They stayed together while Apollo served prison time for conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud, and Sherien has remained by his side since he was released from prison in 2019.

Why did Apollo Nida and Phaedra Parks divorce?

While Apollo has undoubtedly moved on from his previous 8-year marriage to Phaedra, the two will always be connected through their children and their time on RHOA. In July 2017, the couple finalized their divorce, which began when Apollo’s legal troubles became too much for Phaedra, an entertainment attorney.

The divorce came two years after Phaedra filed for it in 2015 and after a judge withdrew their first divorce settlement once Apollo claimed he wasn’t adequately informed about the divorce and that his name was spelled wrong in the legal documents. Since their divorce, Phaedra and Apollo have seemingly been able to keep it cute for their children’s sake.

However, he told Sheree Whitfield in a Season 15 episode of RHOA that he believed “Phaedra left me to basically rot” during his sentence, which she furiously denies, per Page Six. For her part, Phaedra shared on Watch What Happens Live in July 2023 that she and Apollo have a cordial co-parenting relationship. She also confirmed that she knows about Apollo’s wife, though she isn’t inviting Sherien to a reiki class anytime soon.

“I've definitely seen her," Phaedra said of the new Mrs. Nida. "We don't really chat, but I've seen her."

Phaedra and Apollo reunited at the ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 10 reunion.

In light of their newfound co-parenting relationship, Phaedra and Apollo agreed to give RHOA fans the reunion they’ve been waiting for on Married to Medicine. People confirmed in February 2024 that the exes reunited in New York City to film the M2M Season 10 reunion, which began production in January 2024.

The surprise appearance came after the cast had been vocal about Apollo’s absence at his and Phaedra’s son Ayden’s 13th birthday party in a Season 10 episode. As it turns out, Apollo was waiting until the very end of the season to make his M2M debut.

Apollo and Phaedra reportedly discussed their “cordial co-parenting bond” and post-divorce relationship during his appearance. Apollo’s wife, Sherien, likely didn’t sit on the reunion couch with Phaedra and her co-stars, but we’re sure Andy (and a viewer from a random town) will ask about her at some point when the reunion airs on Bravo on March 3, 2024.