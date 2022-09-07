Are Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti Still Together? They Never Married After He Proposed
For five seasons of RHOA, Apollo Nida and Phaedra Parks revealed some of the ins and outs of their eight-year marriage and family. The couple faced cheating allegations, Apollo’s eight-year prison sentence for wire fraud and identity theft, and Phaedra ultimately filing for divorce in 2014.
Since their 2017 divorce, Phaedra and Apollo have prioritized raising their children, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9. Additionally, Apollo moved on from the relationship while still in prison. During Season 9 on RHOA, viewers met the fitness trainer’s new girlfriend, Sherien Almufti. Sherien introduced herself as the “Future Mrs. Nida” and called Apollo in front of Bravo’s cameras
Apollo left prison in June 2019 with Sherien by his side. In 2020, he announced that the couple was engaged to be married. However, Apollo and Sherien never made it down the aisle despite planning a wedding. So, are Apollo and Sherien together now? Let’s find out!
Are Apollo Nida from ‘RHOA’ and Sherein Almufti together?
Following Apollo’s return from prison in 2019, the couple shared many moments on their social media accounts, like Apollo bonding with Sherien’s daughter or attending outings with NeNe Leakes and other celebrities. Apollo and Sherien are also friends with current RHOA star Sheree Whitfield. On RHOA Season 14, Apollo walked as a model in Sheree’s fashion show and gave her advice about her relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, who had recently been released from prison.
In the season finale, Apollo appeared at Sheree’s fashion show (which included actual fashion this time), and Sherien cheered her man on. However, RHOA’s producers labeled Sherien as “Apollo’s girlfriend” during her brief appearance rather than his “fiancee.”
Sherien also hinted that she and Apollo were having issues in January 2022. In an Instagram video, she posted herself walking to a Cardi B voiceover where the rapper told the only person she’s in love with is “myself.” Additionally, Sherien’s last photo with Apollo was published in March 2021, and Apollo hasn’t posted about her much, either. Nonetheless, Sheree confirmed on RHOA’s after-show that Sherien and Apollo are still together.
Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti dated while he was still married to Phaedra Parks.
Apollo and Sherien’s relationship timeline is complicated. The couple has never shared how they met, but Phaedra said on RHOA that she knew about Sherien before she and Apollo were legally separated. In 2016, rumors swirled that Sherien and Apollo got engaged while Apollo was behind bars. Sherien then confirmed the engagement when she appeared on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta in 2018.
“Ahhhh, this dress is everything! So, what did y’all think? #trainisremovable,” Sherien captioned under a photo of her wearing a wedding dress. “Thank you to this amazing guy, @beautybarsalons, for the face beat. You really went above and beyond, stayed the entire shoot, retouched when needed, and was just an absolute joy. Thanks to @TLC's Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta. What a great time it was.”
Despite Sherien’s Say Yes to the Dress appearance, she and Apollo aren’t married yet and haven’t made any current plans to do so. But, if they did get married, they would have Phaedra’s support. The former RHOA star said she and Apollo’s friendship improved after serving his prison sentence.
"You know what? I don't know why people think there's some sort of animosity between me and my ex-husband,” Phaedra shared with The Daily Dish in August 2022. “I mean, people don't realize it, but we dated from high school. So, we've known each other longer than most couples have been married," she said.
She continued: "We've known each other for at least 20 plus years. And we've been on and off during that time outside of just being married for, what, eight years? We've known each other as children, as adults. Before fame, after fame. So, I know him better than anyone will ever know him."
Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sundays at 8 p.m. EST.