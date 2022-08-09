Can You Shop SHE by Sheree? ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield’s Line Is Almost Available
When The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans first met Sheree Whitfield in 2008, the former football wife had big dreams. After a tumultuous divorce from Bob Whitfield, Sheree wanted to step out on her own to support her children — Tierra, Kairo, and Kaleigh. By Season 1 of RHOA, she decided that fashion would be her next lane, and SHE by Sheree was born.
Since its launch, Sheree has had several highs and lows with the brand, and it’s been the butt of many jokes on RHOA. Dwight Eubanks’ shady “fashion show with no fashions” comment at Sheree’s event still resonates with some fans today. Then, Sheree kept the memes coming after she attempted to explain SHE by Sheree’s release at the Season 10 reunion (we still never saw any joggers in Spring, Summer, or September).
During RHOA Season 14, Sheree announced that she’s re-releasing SHE by Sheree and will have a fashion show with actual fashions this time. However, some fans want to purchase Sheree’s clothes for themselves. So, is SHE by Sheree out yet? Here’s what we know!
Is SHE by Sheree out?
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer to purchase SHE by Sheree’s clothes. Although there is a SHE by Sheree website, Sheree hasn’t added any merchandise to the store. Instead, the Bravo star’s site includes several photos of herself looking gorgeous in athleisure sets and bright-colored accessories. Sheree also added an “about” page where she highlights her accomplishments outside of RHOA.
In addition to clothing, Sheree’s website shows that she plans on adding fitness and wellness programs to her followers. Plus, the reality star will have other ways for fans to connect with her through the website. In Sheree’s Instagram bio, she posted a link to SHE by Sheree’s Instagram account. However, as of writing this, the account has no content.
While Sheree has no items available to purchase on the SHE by Sheree website, she could be waiting for Bravo to air her fashion show on RHOA. According to the Season 14 midseason trailer, RHOA will feature Sheree’s highly anticipated event in the season finale. Since the Housewives OG returned to the show, she’s expressed her determination to get SHE by Sheree to the masses.
“SHE by Sheree, I've gotta admit, it's been kind of a mess," Sheree says in a June 2022 episode. "Over the years, I've stopped and started SHE by Sheree. I've even created a line of accessories, like yoga mats and water bottles, but no one has ever seen these things."
Sheree Whitfield’s ‘RHOA’ co-stars are ready for the viewers to see “SHE by Sheree.”
Like several RHOA fans, the cast watched SHE by Sheree’s progress through the years. When Sheree returned to the circle in Season 14, she discussed her fashion brand’s journey with Kandi Burruss. In one scene, Kandi applauds Sheree for having the “biggest brand out of this group” that’s not actually a brand. She added that even though people know SHE by Sheree’s name, Sheree is hindering her success by not having any merch.
“It makes no sense that people can’t buy it yet,” Kandi tells Sheree. “Even if you just did a small line, I think it would be sold out in no time. And you could use that money to help invest in hiring more people to take it to the next level.”
In November 2018, Sheree debuted a line of joggers on SHE by Sheree featuring the photos she still has on her site. However, by 2020, she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she had scrapped the idea and moved in another direction.
Although Sheree didn’t say what her next line would be, Kenya Moore said she believes her friend will make everyone regret their SHE by Sheree shade and compared it to Sheree’s $2 million home she started building in 2010.
“I’m hoping she pulls off SHE by Sheree the same way she pulled off Chateau Sheree,” Kenya says in a confessional.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.