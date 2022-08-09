Can You Shop SHE by Sheree? ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield’s Line Is Almost Available

Like several RHOA fans, the cast watched SHE by Sheree’s progress through the years. When Sheree returned to the circle in Season 14, she discussed her fashion brand’s journey with Kandi Burruss. In one scene, Kandi applauds Sheree for having the “biggest brand out of this group” that’s not actually a brand. She added that even though people know SHE by Sheree’s name, Sheree is hindering her success by not having any merch.